Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Best gift card Black Friday deals: Stress less, spend less

With these Black Friday gift card deals, you can save time and money when shopping for others.

blackfridaygiftcards.png

We love a bargain, right? With gift cards, you can deliver shopping bliss to your family, friend, or significant other. If you want to secure the best deals on gift cards, there's no better time to shop around than during Black Friday. We have scoured the internet to find the best options on gift cards, ranging from that of Amazon, Microsoft, and more. Give the gift of flexibility this holiday season with these sweet discounts.

Spend $50 or more on an Amazon e-gift card

Get $10 Amazon credit

81sje21t0jl-sl1500.jpg

This Black Friday, get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend at least $50 on an Amazon e-gift card. The offer is only applicable to first-time gift card buyers, and you will need to be signed in to your account to view the offer.

View now at Amazon

Get a $20 Xbox gift card for $18

$2 off

xbox-gift-card-deal-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Microsoft

Used to buy games, movies, music, and other services from Microsoft, the $20 Xbox gift card is currently on sale for $18 at GameStop. This is for a digital code so you'll have to redeem it through email.

View now at GameStop

$50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45

$5 off

nintendo-e-gift-card-deal-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Nintendo

For the Nintendo fans, Walmart has $50 eShop gift cards listing at $45. With it, you can purchase and download from Nintendo's catalog of over 1,000 games directly to your Switch, Wii, or 3DS family of systems.

View now at Walmart

Spend $100 or more on a Barnes & Noble gift card

Get an additional $10 gift card

barnes-and-noble-deal-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Barnes & Noble

For the bookworms, Barnes & Noble is rewarding you with an additional $10 gift card when you spend $100 or more on gift cards. The promotion ends on November 22.

View now at Barnes & Noble

Spend $50 or more on OC Choice BDAY gift cards

Receive $7.50 in bounceback credits

amazon-oc-choice-gift-card-deal-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Amazon

OC Choice BDAY gift cards are a great option if you're undecided on what your recipient is into. The card is designed to be for birthdays but is redeemable at multiple stores, including AMC, Subway, Gap, Lowe's, Ulta Beauty, and more. To get the $7.50 bounceback credits, purchase a gift card worth $50 or more and enter the code 'NOVOCBDAY' at checkout.

View now at Amazon

Spend $50/$75/$100 on The Children's Place gift cards

Get a free $10/$15/$20 gift card

the-childrens-place-e-card-deal-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
The Children's Place

Shopping for a niece or nephew? The Children's Place has a gift card promotion that rewards you the more you spend. By purchasing a $50, $75, or $100 gift card, you'll get an additional $10, $15, or $20 gift card, respectively.

View now

Mastercard gift card for $105.95

$5.95 fee for all the flexibility

masgtercard-gift-card-deal-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Mastercard

This entry isn't necessarily a deal, but more of a recommendation for the undecided. The Mastercard gift card functions like an ordinary debit card and gives the receiver flexibility with spending. You'll have to pay a $5.95 fee upfront ($105.95 total for the $100 value), but the card can be used anywhere in the US that accepts Mastercard. The card is non-reloadable, however, does not have an expiration date.

View now at Amazon

Spend $100 or more on Apple gift cards

Get a $15 Target gift card

apple-gift-card-deal-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Apple

Heads up for the tech-savvy shopper -- starting November 21, Target will bundle a $15 Target gift card when you spend $100 or more on an Apple gift card. This makes for a slick deal if you're planning to shop at either store.

View now at Target

We will continue to look out for all the best gift card deals available over the holidays, so follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.

Black Friday Deals

Amazon | Cloud | Mobility | Hardware | Innovation | Bring your own Device

Related