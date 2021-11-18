Best gift card Black Friday deals: Stress less, spend less

We love a bargain, right? With gift cards, you can deliver shopping bliss to your family, friend, or significant other. If you want to secure the best deals on gift cards, there's no better time to shop around than during Black Friday. We have scoured the internet to find the best options on gift cards, ranging from that of Amazon, Microsoft, and more. Give the gift of flexibility this holiday season with these sweet discounts.

Spend $50 or more on an Amazon e-gift card Get $10 Amazon credit This Black Friday, get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend at least $50 on an Amazon e-gift card. The offer is only applicable to first-time gift card buyers, and you will need to be signed in to your account to view the offer.

Get a $20 Xbox gift card for $18 $2 off Microsoft Used to buy games, movies, music, and other services from Microsoft, the $20 Xbox gift card is currently on sale for $18 at GameStop. This is for a digital code so you'll have to redeem it through email.

$50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45 $5 off Nintendo For the Nintendo fans, Walmart has $50 eShop gift cards listing at $45. With it, you can purchase and download from Nintendo's catalog of over 1,000 games directly to your Switch, Wii, or 3DS family of systems.

Spend $50 or more on OC Choice BDAY gift cards Receive $7.50 in bounceback credits Amazon OC Choice BDAY gift cards are a great option if you're undecided on what your recipient is into. The card is designed to be for birthdays but is redeemable at multiple stores, including AMC, Subway, Gap, Lowe's, Ulta Beauty, and more. To get the $7.50 bounceback credits, purchase a gift card worth $50 or more and enter the code 'NOVOCBDAY' at checkout.

Spend $50/$75/$100 on The Children's Place gift cards Get a free $10/$15/$20 gift card The Children's Place Shopping for a niece or nephew? The Children's Place has a gift card promotion that rewards you the more you spend. By purchasing a $50, $75, or $100 gift card, you'll get an additional $10, $15, or $20 gift card, respectively.

Mastercard gift card for $105.95 $5.95 fee for all the flexibility Mastercard This entry isn't necessarily a deal, but more of a recommendation for the undecided. The Mastercard gift card functions like an ordinary debit card and gives the receiver flexibility with spending. You'll have to pay a $5.95 fee upfront ($105.95 total for the $100 value), but the card can be used anywhere in the US that accepts Mastercard. The card is non-reloadable, however, does not have an expiration date.

Spend $100 or more on Apple gift cards Get a $15 Target gift card Apple Heads up for the tech-savvy shopper -- starting November 21, Target will bundle a $15 Target gift card when you spend $100 or more on an Apple gift card. This makes for a slick deal if you're planning to shop at either store.

We will continue to look out for all the best gift card deals available over the holidays, so follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.