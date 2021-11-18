Best gift card Black Friday deals: Stress less, spend less

We love a bargain, right? With gift cards, you can deliver shopping bliss to your family, friend, or significant other. If you want to secure the best deals on gift cards, there's no better time to shop around than during Black Friday. We have scoured the internet to find the best options on gift cards, ranging from that of Amazon, Microsoft, and more. Give the gift of flexibility this holiday season with these sweet discounts.
Spend $50 or more on an Amazon e-gift card
Get $10 Amazon credit
This Black Friday, get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend at least $50 on an Amazon e-gift card. The offer is only applicable to first-time gift card buyers, and you will need to be signed in to your account to view the offer.
Get a $20 Xbox gift card for $18
$2 off
Used to buy games, movies, music, and other services from Microsoft, the $20 Xbox gift card is currently on sale for $18 at GameStop. This is for a digital code so you'll have to redeem it through email.
$50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
$5 off
For the Nintendo fans, Walmart has $50 eShop gift cards listing at $45. With it, you can purchase and download from Nintendo's catalog of over 1,000 games directly to your Switch, Wii, or 3DS family of systems.
Spend $100 or more on a Barnes & Noble gift card
Get an additional $10 gift card
For the bookworms, Barnes & Noble is rewarding you with an additional $10 gift card when you spend $100 or more on gift cards. The promotion ends on November 22.
Spend $50 or more on OC Choice BDAY gift cards
Receive $7.50 in bounceback credits
OC Choice BDAY gift cards are a great option if you're undecided on what your recipient is into. The card is designed to be for birthdays but is redeemable at multiple stores, including AMC, Subway, Gap, Lowe's, Ulta Beauty, and more. To get the $7.50 bounceback credits, purchase a gift card worth $50 or more and enter the code 'NOVOCBDAY' at checkout.
Spend $50/$75/$100 on The Children's Place gift cards
Get a free $10/$15/$20 gift card
Shopping for a niece or nephew? The Children's Place has a gift card promotion that rewards you the more you spend. By purchasing a $50, $75, or $100 gift card, you'll get an additional $10, $15, or $20 gift card, respectively.
Mastercard gift card for $105.95
$5.95 fee for all the flexibility
This entry isn't necessarily a deal, but more of a recommendation for the undecided. The Mastercard gift card functions like an ordinary debit card and gives the receiver flexibility with spending. You'll have to pay a $5.95 fee upfront ($105.95 total for the $100 value), but the card can be used anywhere in the US that accepts Mastercard. The card is non-reloadable, however, does not have an expiration date.
Spend $100 or more on Apple gift cards
Get a $15 Target gift card
Heads up for the tech-savvy shopper -- starting November 21, Target will bundle a $15 Target gift card when you spend $100 or more on an Apple gift card. This makes for a slick deal if you're planning to shop at either store.
We will continue to look out for all the best gift card deals available over the holidays, so follow this page for the most up-to-date promotions available.
