BlackBerry intros Radar H2 telematics device for freight and shipping companies

BlackBerry on Monday launched BlackBerry Radar H2, a new data-driven asset monitoring device for freight and shipping companies. BlackBerry's Radar platform offers IoT logistics and asset tracking to give fleet managers an aggregate view of operations in near real-time. The latest offering is an add-on device that expands the core capabilities of the Radar-M trailer telematics product.

BlackBerry said Radar H2 helps automate operations, and improve utilization of trailers, containers, chassis and other remote assets. The device connects to 4G LTE cellular networks and also serves as a gateway to connect other wireless sensors such as those for cargo, tire pressure monitoring, brake sensors and weigh-in-motion.

When mounted on a chassis, the device can detect whether a container is in operation without any additional wires or external sensors. Compared to traditional GPS-based tracking devices, BlackBerry said Radar H2 collects up to 100 times more data and can begin tracking without calibration.

"For the intermodal and trucking industries, timely and accurate information on asset location, performance, and utilization improvement has never been more important," said Christopher Plaat, SVP and GM of BlackBerry Radar. "BlackBerry Radar H2 will deliver what our solution has long been known for – data you can trust, 10-minute installation, long-lasting battery life, low maintenance and the scalability that fleet owners need as business needs change."

The fleet management market and the broader telematics space is growing, and the trucking industry is leaning toward products that can help improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. BlackBerry's Radar portfolio is its way of addressing those market opportunities as well as pushing further into the Internet of Things space.

