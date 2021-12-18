Blanket your entire home with a high-speed mesh Wi-Fi network that includes advanced protection for the whole family

StackCommerce

Two things the COVID-19 pandemic made glaringly obvious over the last couple of years of trying to work from home is that many of us have Wi-Fi networks that leave a lot to be desired, and keeping children safe online can be a lot more difficult than we might have realized. Both of those things meant a lot more effort on our part, so it's nice to know that a Gryphon AX Wi-Fi Router provides an effective two-for-one solution.

The Gryphon AX router uses the latest mesh technology to literally blanket your entire home to provide high-speed Wi-Fi to every device within it. Two or more routers can be combined to provide seamless coverage without any dead spots. And while it's doing that, it is also keeping your entire family safe, particularly the kids.

You will get advanced internet protection that includes security updates every day, malware filtering, and device scans for any IoT vulnerabilities. A parental control system allows you to block inappropriate websites, set a bedtime for as many devices as you need to, and limit screen time for your children. The system comes with a companion app, as well, so you can monitor the network and parental controls from wherever you happen to be.

Featured on Bloomberg, Tom's Guide, The Wall Street Journal, and more, the Gryphon AX Wi-Fi Router also has a very satisfactory average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon. And since it looks like remote work will be here a while longer, now that you're assured of fast, safe internet connections, you may want to think about adding a bit of flair to your video interactions.

You really don't want to pass up this opportunity to add wall-to-wall ultra-fast internet to your home that will also keep your children safe; get the Gryphon AX Wi-Fi Router today while you can get a 12% discount off the $279 MSRP and pay only $245 for it.