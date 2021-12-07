Make sure all of your video presentations are bursting with interactive flair from now on for less than $60

StackCommerce

The Age of Zoom is here to stay, so it's more important than ever to make sure your presentations stand out among the crowd of competitors. They should contain a variety of media-rich elements to add flair, personality, and interactivity. Fortunately, that's now easy and affordable to accomplish with an XSplit Presenter Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows).

Of course, the biggest priority is for the presentation to be effective, but XSplit has you covered with the basics. You can make annotations quickly and easily to draw the attention of your viewers so that they focus on the things you want them to when you want them to.

Plus, just a few simple clicks are necessary to choose and add specific applications or windows to your presentation without having to share all of your screens. You can even share desktop, web, and mobile apps in your presentations. Xsplit Presenter works with all your favorite presentation programs, such as PowerPoint and Google Slides. So you can easily import content from them, YouTube, or your computer.

It's also compatible with all the most popular video platforms, like Zoom, Skype, Teams, and more. So you can appear live through streaming or video calls, and it's a very simple matter to create a video afterwards to share your presentation with partners, customers, colleagues, or friends.

Best of all, you can use your webcam to replace your background with a green screen in a snap, allowing you to make your background whatever you choose for it to be. So if you want to present with a window behind you showing big-city skyscrapers while you're actually on a balcony overlooking a beach, that's your prerogative. Although, if you plan to stream from foreign destinations, you may want to learn a new language or two.

In any case, you really don't want to miss this chance to turbocharge your video presentations forever; get XSplit Presenter Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows) now while it's available for only $59, a full 70% off the usual MSRP of $200.