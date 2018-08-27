Blockchain courses stick for RMIT

special feature How Blockchain Will Disrupt Business Blockchain has the potential to rewrite the economy and change the balance of power across industries. It also has specific uses for the enterprise. Read More

RMIT Online, in partnership with Accenture and fintech hub Stone & Chalk, has announced the launch of two blockchain-focused courses expected to provide students with a "comprehensive" overview of the technology.

According to RMIT, the courses will detail how to design blockchain infrastructure and how to think strategically about implementing a blockchain solution "into the core of their businesses".

The new courses follow a short course -- Developing Blockchain Strategy -- that RMIT Online CEO Helen Souness said sold out in 48 hours.

"From financial services and oil and gas to mining and government, the potential is huge and we are already seeing the real-world applications for blockchain across many industries," Accenture Australia and New Zealand Financial Services Technology Consulting managing director John Harris added.

"However, to move the technology forward and get to the next stage, we need the talent. As blockchain is an evolving technology, educational initiatives are crucial to bridge the skills gap and ensure that Australia capitalises on its full potential."

The courses are part of RMIT Online's portfolio comprising industry-endorsed short courses that aim to bridge important skills gaps among executives, professionals, and those looking to upskill.

Designing Blockchain Solutions and Developing Blockchain Applications commence October 8, 2018, and November 12, 2018, respectively.

RMIT, in partnership with digital credentialing platform Credly, also launched an initiative this month that sees students receive blockchain-enabled digital credentials.

The initiative will give students the option to publish data about skills and capabilities to blockchain. It will also allow for the sharing to social networks, including LinkedIn.

RMIT believes the initiative illustrates "early and significant applications of blockchain technology".

"RMIT is at the forefront of helping both students and employers leverage the potential of blockchain to fill long-standing skill and communications gaps," deputy vice chancellor of education and vice president professor Belinda Tynan said. "Our collaboration will provide students with the tools to better communicate industry-relevant skills and experiences into economic and life opportunities."

The university in September established the RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub, touted as being the world's first research centre focused on the social science of blockchain.

At the time, RMIT said blockchain technology was becoming a core infrastructure for the global economy and that it expected the distributed ledger technology to "revolutionise business as we know it" in the coming years.

The hub aims to develop an interdisciplinary research team focused on the economic, cultural, and social implications and impacts of blockchain technologies; partner with industry to share research, ensure students are work-ready when they graduate, and provide business solutions and advice; develop and implement policy and industry-relevant measures of the size and impact of the blockchain economy; and engage with government, policymakers, stakeholders, and the public debate on the social and policy impact of blockchain technology.

