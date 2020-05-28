Blue Prism adds bring your own license to Oracle Cloud

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

Blue Prism, a key robotics process automation player, will provide a bring your own license offering on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The company was already in Oracle's partner network, but the addition to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace will make it easier to deploy Blue Prism and integrate it with Oracle software.

According to Blue Prism, the bring your own license listing will be pre-installed on any image for deployment on Oracle's cloud. Customers with existing Blue Prism licenses can migrate them to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle customers can use existing Oracle Universal Credits to pay for infrastructure services.

Blue Prism and Oracle have several dozen joint customers including in the financial and life sciences industries. Blue Prism has integrations with Oracle Financial Crimes and Compliance Management, Oracle Health Sciences and Oracle Data Management Workbench.

Also:

For Blue Prism, the Oracle partnership can broaden its distribution and reach more customers for its automation software. Blue Prism may also see benefits from integration with Oracle applications ranging from financials to supply chain and enterprise resource planning. For instance, Blue Prism will gain more access to on-premises clients, Oracle ERP as well as new customers.

Blue Prism also has partnerships with the big three cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Also: