BMC brings back Beauchamp as interim CEO

BMC's new interim CEO is the same as the old one.

The company said that Bob Beauchamp, who led BMC before it went private via a deal with KKR, is back interim president and CEO.

Beauchamp takes over for Peter Leav, who has been CEO since 2016. Leav is stepping down to take "a planned career break," said the company in a statement.

KKR to acquire BMC Software five years after Bain Capital and others bought it for $6.9B

Beauchamp will also be appointed to the board of directors, which will add Jim Schaper at chairman and Blair Christie as another board member.

BMC Software went private in 2013 via a deal worth $6.9 billion with a plan to transform its business and be more aggressive. Beauchamp remained as chairman of BMC from 2008 to 2018 as Leav took over.

BMC has pivoted more toward multi-cloud orchestration and automation in addition to DevOps. BMC's software has historically managed mainframe environments. Rival CA Technologies was acquired by Broadcom last year.