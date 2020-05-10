BodyGuardz cases for Apple iPhone SE (2020): Unequal tech, kickstand, and unique features

The Apple iPhone SE is arguably the best sub-$500 smartphone available today. Even though it is sold at a reasonable price, it still makes sense to use a case to protect it from drops. Cases from BodyGuardz offer protection, enhanced audio, and integrated kickstands/holders at prices from $19.95 to $39.95.

If you like to carry your phone without a case, you may want to consider a BodyGuardz PRTX shatterproof synthetic glass screen protector since all glass displays today are still very susceptible to scratches. You can combine a case with a screen protector too since the protector is designed to fit with cases.

BodyGuardz SlideVue

PopSockets are popular today because they provide a comfortable way to securely hold your phone and can also be used as a kickstand. However, you cannot enjoy the wireless charging functionality of the phone and your phone doesn't rest flat down on a surface.

The new BodyGuardz SlideVue case incorporates a strap that slides from the top and bottom towards the center to create a loop that can be used with your finger to hold your phone securely. You can also use the loop as a kickstand to enjoy video content or make FaceTime calls with your phone resting on a table.

The band material is durable and built to last. The band locks into the top and bottom of the groove so that it lies flat against the back of the case. There are a couple of positions for smaller or larger fingers too. I was very pleased to see that wireless charging and Apple Pay still work with the SlideVue case, despite the band design.

The Unequal technology is used in the case so that shock from drops is absorbed and dissipated. The SlideVue case is rated at a 10 feet drop level.

The SlideBue is available for $29.95 in green or pink with clear body or black with a dark gray shell.

BodyGuardz Harmony

The BodyGuardz Harmony has this name primarily due to the thin wire mesh mounted over the bottom speaker that is designed to protect from dust and also amplify sound from the iPhone SE. It is also constructed of the Unequal material with a 10 feet drop rating.

It takes seconds to insert the iPhone SE into the soft TPU body of the case. The edges provide a raised edge around the front of the phone so that the display is protected from scratches when resting on a surface.

Metallic buttons are present over the volume and power buttons with easy accessibility and solid performance. I noticed a bit louder volume with this case so think the Harmony is proven.

The Harmony case is available now for $39.95 in Unicorn (gradient of colors and the one I tested), Shade (gray), Amethyst (purple), and Rose Quartz (pink). The Unicorn color one looks great, even when used with a red iPhone SE.

BodyGuardz Ace Pro

At $19.95, the Ace Pro case is the most affordable model for the Apple iPhone SE. It is available in Smoke/Black, Clear/White, Pink/White, and Clear/Gray.

The Ace Pro is a slim/sleek case and still provides 10 feet drop protection with the Unequal construction. Ample openings for the rear camera, Lightning port, and ringer switch are provided.

BodyGuardz PRTX screen protector

After experiencing scratches on recent devices, even though I take extreme care of my phones, means I always add a screen protector as soon as I get a new phone. The BodyGuardz PRTX protector is a synthetic glass protector designed to never shatter while protecting the glass of your display.

At $44.95, it is an expensive protector, but it does come with lifetime replacements and a 30-day money back guarantee. It is advertised as looking and feeling like glass. I agree that it looks very clear and doesn't impact the display, but I still find glass displays have a smoother feel.

There is no impact on the usability of your display and it stays securely in place on the phone. It was very easy to apply, thanks to the included tray, and I was able to position it perfectly with no bubbles or flaws on the screen.

In the past I saw many iPhones with broken glass displays and now I primarily see many iPhones with cracked glass screen protectors. I like the approach here by BodyGuardz of offering plastic material protectors designed to never chip, crack, or break.