Brazil advances efforts to tackle electronic fraud

The Brazilian government is advancing efforts to tackle electronic fraud with the creation of a special commission aimed at suggesting measures to address the issue.

Created by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) under the National Consumer Defense Council, the commission will include representatives of antitrust regulator Cade, as well as the National Confederation of Commerce, the consumer defense bodies from the states of São Paulo, Tocantins and Porto Alegre, in addition to the Federal Public Defender's Office and the the Central Bank.

The creation of the commission follows the creation of a working group aimed at providing an assessment of the current online fraud landscape. The working group had the involvement of bodies such as the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and the Central Bank.

According to the MoJ, the working group will publish a final report on the activities and proposals for improvement of the current situation in relation to online fraud. The group is also due to meet with the National Data Protection Authority.

In September, the MoJ started negotiations with Febraban around the creation of a National Cybercrime Strategy. According to Febraban, the discussions around the new plan to tackle cybercrime will be informed by the experiences of the National Strategy Against Corruption and Money Laundering, which is led by the Ministry of Justice and has been in place since 2003.

Under the new strategy, the idea will be to "expand the identification and repression" of the actors responsible for cybercrimes, the association said. Another goal is to expand the technical knowledge of the Brazilian security forces and "promote permanent cooperation between public and private agents."

The vision outlined by the banking association also includes the joint development of platforms for sharing fraud data by digital means and supporting the training of security forces in cybersecurity and digital fraud issues, and using the association's cybersecurity laboratory. The plan would also include public awareness campaigns on cyber risks and fraud.