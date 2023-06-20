Broken iPhone or MacBook? Apple expands Self Service Repair so you can fix them at home

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple is taking a step further to empower its customers with the right to repair their devices. The company is announcing the expansion of its Self Service Repair program to include the iPhone 14 lineup and the newer Mac models, like the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and the M2 Max MacBook Pro.
The Self Service Repair program operates as an online store, which launched in 2022 with over 200 individual genuine Apple parts and tools, lets customers access Apple repair manuals, rent tool kits, and purchase parts, tools, or kits.
Apple also announced it's updating the System Configuration process to make it easier to use. This is a software tool that runs to authenticate genuine Apple parts after a repair, make necessary firmware updates, and calibrate the parts to ensure maximum performance.
Customers used to contact Apple Support to run the System Configuration process and complete these final steps, but Apple says they can now initiate it by placing the device in Diagnostics mode and following the on-screen prompts -- no need for external help.
Apple also announced it is expanding the Self Service Repair program for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13's True Depth camera and top speaker, as well as for the M1 Mac desktops in the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.
Expanding access to repairs extends product longevity, and Apple's Self Service Repair program is the company's way to give its customers access to genuine parts and the same manuals. Customers that prefer to have their devices repaired by a technician can also access one of Apple's more than 4,500 independent repair providers or over 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers worldwide. The Self Service Repair program will go into effect on June 21.