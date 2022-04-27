Apple finally lets consumers fix their own iPhones with Self Service Repair

Apple opened up its Self Service Repair Store on Wednesday, which means that people can obtain repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools to fix their own iPhones. The Self Service Repair program, announced last year, is currently available in the US and will expand to additional countries beginning in Europe later this year.

For now, the store offers parts and tools for repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation). There are more than 200 individual parts and tools available to fix components like the display, battery, and camera. Later this year, it'll offer manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

Apple has faced scrutiny for years for its resistance to the Right to Repair movement, as Adrian Kingsley-Hughes noted for ZDNet, and pressure from the Biden administration likely only intensified this.

Before ordering parts and tools, a customer should first review the repair manual for the product they want to fix. The parts offered via the store are the same ones, at the same price, as those available to Apple's network of authorized repair providers, the company says.

For certain repairs, customers will receive a credit when returning a replaced part for recycling. For customers who don't want to purchase repair tools, Apple has tool rental kits available for $49 a week.