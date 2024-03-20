'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy a Garmin Forerunner 255S smartwatch for $100 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
My husband and I are sticklers for keeping track of our sleep, calories, performance, recovery, and, my personal favorite, HRV status. The Garmin Forerunner 255S is a favorite amongst our friends at our gym for tracking health features like this. Its slim design and full-color display is easy to read even in direct sunlight, with available sizes of 46 mm and 41 mm. With up to 12 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 26 hours in GPS mode, you can keep track of your sleep and training.
The coolest feature on this smartwatch is a morning report that summarizes your sleep, HRV status, and daily workout suggestions based on your metrics the day before. This smartwatch can get you ready for your next marathon or any race this spring.
ZDNET's Matt Miller reviewed the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music model and wrote: "I have had friends continue to sing the praises of this affordable running watch that has served them well. For athletes focused on core sports and now triathletes, the Forerunner 255 Music may be the perfect option to support your lifestyle."
The features of the Garmin Forerunner 255S include:
- Performance Condition
- Running Dynamics
- Sweat-Ready Materials
- HRV Status
- Race Widget
- PacePro Feature
- Built-In Sports Apps
- Training Effect
- Triathlon and Multisport Profiles
- Morning Report
- Daily Suggested Workouts
- Visual Race Predictor
For the most part, the reviews for this product have been very positive -- on Amazon and other retailers. Some customers said switching the bands was a little difficult, and that the interface could be more intuitive, but that it's easy to get used to over time.
Besides that, this is a great option for keeping track of all the important health metrics. You can meet your fitness needs, such as sleep, steps, stress, and how your body recovers after a full day. From what I can tell, this watch might be best for activities such as running, water-sports, golf, cycling, and swimming and not so much for weightlifting or more intense movements.
When will this deal expire?
Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs from March 20-25, 2024.
Deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.