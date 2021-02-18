Buy (or upgrade) Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac and get 10 Mac apps for free worth over $700!

Buy or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac before February 28, 2020 and get a bundle of ten Mac apps -- worth over $700 -- for free.

Regular readers will know that I'm a huge fan of Parallels Desktop for Mac. It's the best way to run Windows 10 on a Mac, and not only that, I believe it turns a Mac into the best Windows 10 machine you can buy.

But this bundle takes this one app, and supercharges it with a package of other superb performance, productivity, security, and creativity apps.

Check this out: Extreme weather forecast? Essential gear for when the power goes out