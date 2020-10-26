C3.ai teams with Microsoft, Adobe on joint enterprise CRM platform

C3.ai and Microsoft are partnering with Adobe on a new customer relationship management system for enterprises. According to the companies, the C3 AI CRM is an industry-specific platform that allows customers to unify customer data into real-time profiles for cross-channel journey orchestration.

The joint offering, which leverages the common data model of the Open Data Initiative (ODI), is a combination of the Adobe Experience Cloud, the C3 AI Suite and Microsoft Dynamics 365. The aim is to integrate data to drive predictive insights across the entire revenue supply chain, the companies said.

The platform is pre-built and configured for the financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, aerospace, automotive, public sector, defense, and intelligence industries.

Also: C3.ai, Microsoft help launch the C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute

"This year has made clear that businesses fortified by digital technology are more resilient and more capable of transforming when faced with sweeping changes like those we are experiencing," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "Together with C3.ai and Adobe, we are bringing to market a new class of industry-specific AI solutions, powered by Dynamics 365, to help organizations digitize their operations and unlock real-time insights across their business."

C3.ai has previously inked a bevy of similarly themed enterprise partnerships. In March C3.ai and Microsoft partnered on the launch a new research consortium focused on advancing the digital transformation of business and government. Around the same time, C3.ai announced a strategic alliance with IBM Services to become the company's first preferred global systems integrator. The two companies said the deal will "fast-track the delivery of enterprise-scale industry and domain specific AI applications."

The IBM deal followed on the heels of C3.ai's 2019 joint venture partnership with Baker Hughes to jointly deliver C3.ai's AI platform and applications, along with combined industry and technology expertise, to the oil and gas industry. And in 2018, C3.ai announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to use Azure as its preferred public cloud platform.

