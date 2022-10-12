'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
When it comes to photography, it's not the biggest lens and camera combination that creates the best content. But the smaller, more compact cameras with an experienced photographer behind the viewfinder. This Canon EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera is a perfect example of amazing quality packed into its compact design.
And it's $220 off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (October Prime Day).
Not only does this compact camera feature an impressive 32.5 MP camera, it also holds the ability to shoot up to 14 fps continuous shooting with AF/ AE tracking. With a flexible LCD screen and an electric viewfinder included with this camera, the options for capturing content are endless whether you are shooting photo or video.
But the 3-inch LCD screen isn't just useful for tracking where your camera is pointing, it also has touchscreen capabilities so you can make adjustments to your autofocus without removing your eye from the viewfinder. The adjustment capabilities don't stop with just the autofocus. This camera can shoot photo at a minimum shutter speed of 1/16,000 of a second.
Also: Best Prime Early Access deals on cameras
When it comes to video, Canon does not skimp out on the features it offers users. Even while shooting in 4K resolution, this camera has face tracking and eye autofocus. But if you don't want the camera to focus on someone's face, Canon offers various AF modes including: Single-Point Spot AF, Zone AF, and Single-Point AF.
This Canon EOS M6 Mark II camera is incredibly impressive, to say the least. Additionally, this is the lowest price this camera has ever seen and this deal will not last much longer -- so get it while you can.