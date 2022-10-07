'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
With the holiday season quickly approaching, sales season is in full swing. Next week, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which has been deemed "October Amazon Prime Day," features incredible deals to help you save before Black Friday. Whether you're buying Christmas gifts or updating your home and office, you can take advantage of everything Amazon has on sale.
If you're a photography enthusiast, the Prime Early Access Sale is an excellent opportunity to pick up a new camera. Whether you're on the hunt for an action cam, DSLR, or your first mirrorless camera, there are plenty of entry-level and high-end ticket items on sale.
ZDNET has compiled a list of the best early Prime Early Access camera sales available, so you won't miss out on these enticing discounts. We'll be updating this roundup as more deals emerge, too.
Our top camera pick in this Amazon sale is the Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera bundle. The Rebel range is a great place to start if you're looking for an entry-level DSLR and an upgrade from a typical point-and-shoot. The kit comes with a Rebel T7 (24.1MP CMOS sensor, WiFi, optical viewfinder. AF, ISO 100-6400), together with two lenses (18-55mm and a 75-300mm), and a carry case.
If you want to explore the world of photography, this bundle contains everything you need. Amazon's Nikon Coolpix P950 and large accessory bundle is on sale for $70 off. You'll receive a Nikon Coolpix P950 compact camera (16MP sensor, 83x optical zoom), three filters, a tripod, a 64GB storage card, a card reader, a wrist strap, an HDMI cable, a lens pen, and a bag. In other words, everything you need for your first (or millionth) photo shoot adventure.
The Panasonic Lumix G7 is another awesome camera deal we've spotted ahead of Amazon's new sales event. This mirrorless camera (16MP, HDR, 4K video capture, OLED viewfinder) is bundled with two lenses: a Lumix g Vario 14-42mm and a Lumix G Vario 45-150mm. You can capture images and record video in 4K, and the controls make it easy to operate and change shutter speeds. Plus, the high-resolution viewfinder and LCD display ensure you get the exact angle and focus you're aiming for.
ZDNET only writes about deals for products we, ourselves, would want to buy -- devices and products we enjoy, need, or would recommend to our family and friends. Our experts looked for deals on products that are either rarely on sale or available for a noteworthy discount. We use established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether or not a deal was worth your time and money.
We also use customer reviews to get the inside scoop on products from people who've actually used them. In addition, we also often test devices ourselves so we can bring you accurate advice.
Amazon announced a new sales event in 2022: a Prime Day-like sale in October called Prime Early Access Sale. It's designed to give shoppers early access to thousands of deals ahead of the holiday season. Although it's not officially branded a "Prime Day" sale, it's similar: It lasts a couple of days and is limited to Prime subscribers.
If you're not a Prime member, you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial, or instead see what sales other US retailers launch in response.
The Prime Early Access Sale will span 48 hours, launched over two days in October 2022. The sales event will start on October 11 (Tuesday) and last until October 12 (Wednesday).
