/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Photo & Video

The best camera deals on Amazon right now: Canon Rebel drops $100

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has nearly landed. ZDNET has rounded up the best early camera deals so you can save time and money on photography equipment.
charlie-osborne
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

With the holiday season quickly approaching, sales season is in full swing. Next week, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which has been deemed "October Amazon Prime Day," features incredible deals to help you save before Black Friday. Whether you're buying Christmas gifts or updating your home and office, you can take advantage of everything Amazon has on sale.

ZDNET Recommends

If you're a photography enthusiast, the Prime Early Access Sale is an excellent opportunity to pick up a new camera. Whether you're on the hunt for an action cam, DSLR, or your first mirrorless camera, there are plenty of entry-level and high-end ticket items on sale.

Also: The best tablet deals on Amazon for October Prime Day

ZDNET has compiled a list of the best early Prime Early Access camera sales available, so you won't miss out on these enticing discounts. We'll be updating this roundup as more deals emerge, too.

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera bundle

Save $100
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR kit photo background
  • Current price: $599
  • Original price: $699

Our top camera pick in this Amazon sale is the Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR camera bundle. The Rebel range is a great place to start if you're looking for an entry-level DSLR and an upgrade from a typical point-and-shoot. The kit comes with a Rebel T7 (24.1MP CMOS sensor, WiFi, optical viewfinder. AF, ISO 100-6400), together with two lenses (18-55mm and a 75-300mm), and a carry case. 

View now at Amazon

Nikon Coolpix P950 and accessory bundle

Save $70
COOLPIX P950 Compact Digital Camera photo backdrop
  • Current price: $829
  • Original price: $899

If you want to explore the world of photography, this bundle contains everything you need. Amazon's Nikon Coolpix P950 and large accessory bundle is on sale for $70 off. You'll receive a Nikon Coolpix P950 compact camera (16MP sensor, 83x optical zoom), three filters, a tripod, a 64GB storage card, a card reader, a wrist strap, an HDMI cable, a lens pen, and a bag. In other words, everything you need for your first (or millionth) photo shoot adventure.

View now at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix G7 mirrorless camera

Save $102
Panasonic Lumix G7 mirrorless camera
  • Current price: $697
  • Original price: $799

The Panasonic Lumix G7 is another awesome camera deal we've spotted ahead of Amazon's new sales event. This mirrorless camera (16MP, HDR, 4K video capture, OLED viewfinder) is bundled with two lenses: a Lumix g Vario 14-42mm and a Lumix G Vario 45-150mm. You can capture images and record video in 4K, and the controls make it easy to operate and change shutter speeds. Plus, the high-resolution viewfinder and LCD display ensure you get the exact angle and focus you're aiming for.

View now at Amazon

More October Prime Day 2022 camera deals

Best camera deals not at Amazon

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals for products we, ourselves, would want to buy -- devices and products we enjoy, need, or would recommend to our family and friends. Our experts looked for deals on products that are either rarely on sale or available for a noteworthy discount. We use established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether or not a deal was worth your time and money.

We also use customer reviews to get the inside scoop on products from people who've actually used them. In addition, we also often test devices ourselves so we can bring you accurate advice.

What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

Amazon announced a new sales event in 2022: a Prime Day-like sale in October called Prime Early Access Sale. It's designed to give shoppers early access to thousands of deals ahead of the holiday season. Although it's not officially branded a "Prime Day" sale, it's similar: It lasts a couple of days and is limited to Prime subscribers. 

If you're not a Prime member, you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial, or instead see what sales other US retailers launch in response. 

Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?

When is October Prime Day 2022?

The Prime Early Access Sale will span 48 hours, launched over two days in October 2022. The sales event will start on October 11 (Tuesday) and last until October 12 (Wednesday).

Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12 

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car
GOTRAX 4 electric scooter

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car

The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease
white-house.png

The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease

Facebook users warned: You may have downloaded these password-stealing Android and iOS apps
a-worried-woman-looking-at-her-smartphone

Facebook users warned: You may have downloaded these password-stealing Android and iOS apps