Casetify cases are on my holiday wishlist -- and during Cyber Monday they're up to 30% off
What's the Cyber Monday deal?
During Cyber Monday, Casetify is taking 15% off cases when you buy one case, 25% off when you order two, and 30% off when you order three or more. To activate this deal, apply the code CM2023 when you checkout.
Why this deal is ZDNET recommended
I have had the same, yellowing clear phone case for as long as I've had my iPhone 13 Pro. And I gotta say: I am sick of it. So when my parents asked me what I want for Christmas this year, I perused the website of my favorite phone case distributor, Casetify, to find one that was protective and truly suited my style. And lucky for me, and you, of course, Casetify's cases are 15% off during Cyber Monday when you buy one case, 25% off when you order two, and 30% off when you order three or more. So that means you can personalize your phone case for less -- while the discount lasts.
We've put some of Casetify's cases on the top of our best iPhone 15 cases and best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases articles, because they offer a wide array of drop protection in their phone cases and plenty of designs to personalize and customize a case that feels like it's your own.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals
Casetify offers cases for phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung, with hundreds of designs from small and large illustrators and designers. Its most expensive and protective cases, the Ultra Bounce cases, protect your phone for up to 32 feet of drop protection. Less expensive models, like the Bounce case and very-popular Impact case, offer 21 feet and 8 feet of drop protection, respectively. Most cases also feature MagSafe accessibility, which is ideal for mounting your phone while you drive or attaching a battery pack or a wallet on your phone case.
Oftentimes when you're on the hunt for a case that can protect your phone, style is sacrificed for security. But Casetify's cases are different: I can get up to 32 feet of drop protection (ultimate security in my book) while having a phone case that suits my style. And even though they have plenty of unique styles, they also sell basic looking protective cases, if you'd rather go for a more neutral case. That's why I'm asking for Casetify's MagSafe compatible Impact Case with the spaghetti case design. It's fun, whimsical, and uber protective.
Cyber Monday is likely the last time to grab major discounts on these cases ahead of the holiday, so jump on Casetify's deal ASAP.