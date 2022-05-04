Casetify Star Wars collection: Transport the original trilogy with your mobile gear

Since I was eight years old when Star Wars: A New Hope hit theaters, I grew up as a passionate Star Wars fan with a home office adorned with original artwork, Topps playing cards, Lego kits, and more. Thus, when I heard that Casetify was going to launch its Star Wars collection on May the Fourth, I immediately sent an email to my company contact. Cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra arrived a couple of days after I piloted the Millennium Falcon and was taken prisoner by the First Order in Disney World.

The Casetify Star Wars collection includes cases emblazoned with scenes and artwork from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. There are cases for all iPhones from the iPhone 7 through the 13, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Pixel 6/6 Pro The available graphics depend on the smartphone you have, so check out what is available for your model. Casetify also has Apple iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe chargers and wallets, and Apple AirPods cases as part of the Star Wars collection.

Star Wars artwork is displayed on Casetify Impact, Ultra Impact, and Compostable case styles. I tried out a silver Millennium Falcon case for my iPhone 13 Pro Max, a lovely binary sunset on Tatooine case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the classic A New Hope scene on an iPhone 11. Some cases will be available exclusively through the Co-Lab iPhone app for two weeks following the launch of the Star Wars collection.

Millennium Falcon Limited Edition case

I have a complete Han Solo cosplay outfit with a replica blaster, a cardboard cutout of Han Solo is prominent in my home office, my online user name and Twitter name were created for my passion for Palm PDAs and Han Solo, and all of my mobile devices are named with Bacca at the end since Chewy is my constant companion. Given this level of Han Solo fandom, the kind folks at Casetify sent along the Millennium Falcon Limited Edition case for my Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Casetify states that there are 1000 of these cases being made available for the iPhone 12/13, 12/13 Pro, and 12/13 Pro Max with a retail price of $149. This limited edition case has the Millennium Falcon etched into an aluminum alloy panel that covers the entire back, except for the camera opening. It looks fantastic, with half of the Falcon showing as it heads up the back of your iPhone. The name of the ship, Rebel symbol, traditional Star Wars log, and more are found on the back.

The camera opening is surrounded by the typical black border and Casetify name around the ring. The border rises just above the cameras so that they are protected when you set your iPhone down on the back.

The edges of the case are silver and made with 50% recycled material. They are smooth and curved to perfectly fit the iPhone 13 Pro Max with ample openings and perfectly designed raised buttons. The solid edges of the case provide solid protection. The edges rise above the display, too, so that the screen is protected when you set your iPhone face down on a surface.

The interior of the case shows the MagSafe circle where magnets are positioned. My MagSafe-compatible wallets do attach to the back of the case, but the connection is not as strong as other cases. I tried a few MagSafe wireless chargers, and they do not work through the metal back of this limited edition case, so be aware there is select MagSafe compatibility here in this case. The back of the case is quite thick, but wireless payments via Apple Pay still do work with the case applied.

The case looks awesome in person and is very well constructed. My wife is not a fan of the etched aluminum feel, and others may not like feeling it on the back of the case. Others may enjoy using their fingers to feel the lines of the Corellian freighter and carry a piece of Han and Chewy with them throughout the galaxy. It's clearly an expensive phone case, and only serious Star Wars fans will consider it.

A New Hope case

There are Star Wars options for iPhone owners from the iPhone 7 through the iPhone 13. I tried out the Star Wars: A New Hope case for the iPhone 11 since we have three of them in our household. With this case model, Casetify offers a range of protection, weight, and frame colors to fit your style.

Apple iPhone 11 model options range from $40 to $60, with the Ultra Impact model priced higher due to its higher level of drop protection which is obvious with the increased material in the four corners of the case. Mirror and compostable options are available too.

The matte black Impact case I tried out has ample openings and raised buttons around the edge with a classic Star Wars art showing Han, Luke, Leia, and Obi-Wan characters with various fighters and the classic yellow Star Wars words on the back.

The Impact case provides drop protection up to 6.6 feet, so even if attacked by a Stormtrooper, your phone can survive a fall from your hands. We all know a Stormtrooper could never actually hit your phone with a blaster, so you should only have to worry about accidental drops and not laser blasts.

Newer model iPhones have more options for the A New Hope case, including Impact Crush and MagSafe models. Prices for other iPhones range from $50 to $80, with more color and style options too.

Tatooine Binary Sunset case

The final case I tried out took me back to my youth with a classic Tatooine scene of Luke Skywalker's home and sunset. The Tatooine Binary Sunset case was tested on a Galaxy S22 Ultra in Clear/Pink color. It is available for $65 as an Ultra Impact case that is capable of drops thanks to its inner edge lining.

The Clear/Pink color scheme matches perfectly with the pink colors in the sunset scene with the classic Star Wars words in black. It's a fairly subtle Star Wars case that provides someone with a nice looking case without being too focused on the heavy mechanics, weapons, or characters of Star Wars.

The art covers the complete back of the case, with the exception of the opening for the camera array that also has the standard Casetify border with branding. All of the cameras on the S22 Ultra are well protected by the case.

There are openings on the bottom for the S Pen, speaker, mic, and USB-C port with another mic opening on the top. Raised buttons are found on the right side, making it easy to control the volume and right side button.

Other color options are available, with varying prices, for other smartphone models. This includes a Tatooine Binary Sunset case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.