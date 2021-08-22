Certified AutoCAD programming certification deal: Train at your pace for just $30

StackCommerce

The latest updates to AutoCAD 2021 include new integration with Google Drive to make it easier to use for remote work, so there's never been a better time to become an AutoCAD Wizard if you're hoping to start working from exotic locations. Fortunately, The Learn AutoCAD Programming Certification Bundle is available to help you on your way.

Start with "AutoCAD VBA Programming - Beginner Course" to learn all of the fundamentals and concepts of VBA that will allow you to begin developing applications of your own. Or there is another beginner's course, "AutoCAD Programming using C#.NET", that provides a comprehensive guide to the fundamentals of C# and how to create AutoCAD objects. This is an intensive class that also covers Visual Studio 2017 and the AutoCAD .NET API.

Then you can follow it up with "AutoCAD Programming using C# with Windows Forms". Both that one and the "Develop AutoCAD Plugins using VB.NET with Windows Forms", which includes 6 hands-on projects, are big favorites with former students. They were each awarded an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Although, you may wish to take "Learn AutoCAD Programming using VB.NET - Hands On!" as your first VB.NET course.

Instructor Arnold Higuit teaches both of those, as well as all of the other courses in this bundle. He has worked on numerous different enterprise database platforms and develops applications using all of the programs in this bundle, as well as Java, GIS, and more.

There is also "Programming AutoCAD to Excel using VB.NET – Hands-On!" to show you how to create AutoCAD plugins to integrate with text and Excel files. Or "AutoCAD to Excel - VBA Programming Hands-On!" is another practical Excel course. Both will provide you with the skills necessary to become productive as soon as you finish the courses.

Meanwhile, "Practical AutoLISP Programming - Beginner to Advanced" is an entire spectrum all on its own. By the time you finish this class, you should be able to create programs of simple to medium complexity from scratch.

Don't miss this chance to train at your own pace to become an AutoCAD master. Grab The Learn AutoCAD Programming Certification Bundle while it's on sale for only $29.99.