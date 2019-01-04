CES 2019: 3 reasons professionals should pay attention

Every January, over 150,000 people from across the technology world converge on Las Vegas for the biggest trade show on earth. As always, ZDNet and TechRepublic will have CES covered from all the angles that matter for businesses and professionals.

Because while big TVs and connected exercise bikes and robots that fold your laundry make the headlines at CES, there are plenty of developments that matter for workers, companies, and the enterprise. Here are three reasons why the pros and CIOs should pay attention to CES:

1. AI, IoT, cloud, and big data

Artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cloud, and big data are increasingly the forces driving almost all of the biggest innovations at CES. And of course, that means enterprise technology is behind everything. Keep an eye on how it manifests itself in these new consumer products to think about what your company can learn.

2. Consumerization of the enterprise

There are naturally lots of consumer technologies that make their way into business these days. Whether it's new TVs that could be used in conference rooms, new laptops or all-in-ones that could be a good choice for workers, or new accessories that could boost productivity, there are plenty of useful new innovations under the radar.

3. Smart office is a hot new category

Smart office is one of the hottest new categories at CES. Technology that's helping improve workspaces and make offices more productive is getting bigger at CES every year. From smart furniture to better conferencing to voice-enabling the office, the places we work are finally starting to catch up to the smart home.

Jason Hiner/CBS Interactive

Special report

For more on the best of this year's CES, follow our special report "CES 2019: The Big Trends for Business" for all the coverage of the latest products and trends throughout the show and afterward. And don't forget to subscribe to the ZDNet Tech Today newsletter so you don't miss a thing.

Read more