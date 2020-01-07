CES 2020: BlackBerry integrates Cylance with QNX to create new security framework for OEMs

BlackBerry is combining its QNX automotive software with security capabilities from Cylance to offer vehicle and transportation OEMs a new AI-based service that's meant to protect connected cars from cyber threats.

The company on Tuesday unveiled what it describes as a concept framework that integrates over a half dozen BlackBerry services and technologies focused on predictive security and automotive system software.

Working with BlackBerry's cybersecurity and automotive embedded systems teams, companies from the transportation industry will be able to use the framework to build AI and ML software-driven use cases with the aim of enhancing the overall safety and security of connected vehicles, BlackBerry said. Key technologies utilized within the framework include the BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor, CylancePROTECT, CylanceOPTICS, CylancePERSONA, BlackBerry Jarvis, and BlackBerry's OTA and UEM software.

"This solution represents a major milestone in the company's continued efforts to integrate BlackBerry Cylance's innovative prevention-first, predictive security products with our vast range of industry-leading technologies," said BlackBerry CTO Charles Eagan, in a statement. "With the average new car containing more than 100 million lines of code and some of the most complex software ever deployed by automakers, the need for a holistic view into the overall health and security posture of a vehicle's entire code base throughout its full lifecycle is absolutely critical."

The new offering marks the first time BlackBerry Cylance's AI and ML technologies have been integrated with BlackBerry QNX technology. BlackBerry acquired Cylance for $1.4 billion back in November 2018 and has shifted significant resources into the business since then.

In the lead up to CES, BlackBerry also announced two QNX-focused partnerships. The first is a partnership between QNX and Renovo, which has a data management platform used for autonomous and connected vehicles and the large datasets that go with them. The second partnership is between QNX and Damon Motorcycles.