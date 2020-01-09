CES 2020 Innovation Awards: Winners and trends

CES 2020: The Big Trends for Business Today's CES is as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it is for consumer electronics. Enterprise technologies like AI, data analytics, and 5G underpin the latest IoT gadgets, smart devices, and autonomous vehicles and will be on full display at CES 2020.

Each year, CES runs an extensive programme of innovation awards, selecting a subset of the thousands of products on show on the basis of their engineering, aesthetics and design, uniqueness, the innovation they bring to the consumer market, and more.

There are two levels of recognition: 'Honorees' are products that score above the threshold for a given category, while 'Best of Innovation' is reserved for the highest-rated product(s) in each category (see the CES website for more details on the judging process and expert panel).

In 2020 464 products received awards, 31 of them being Best of Innovation winners:

Images: Syntiant & Colgate Palmolive

As you'd expect, there's a wide range of innovation here — from a processor designed to run deep learning algorithms to a smart toothbrush that detects biofilm buildup in the mouth (see above), and many points in between. A notable category is Tech for a Better World, which saw two very different winners: mmh Labs' Bluefin, a wearable tag for fish that measures water temperature, pressure, depth and pH levels; and Sleep Number, whose Climate360 Smart Bed creates a personalised and responsive microclimate with automatic firmness adjustability.

Companies with the most award-winning products in 2020 were all familiar names with large portfolios: Samsung (38), LG Electronics (17), ASUS (11), MSI Computer (8) and HP Inc (7).

The leading product category for awards was Smart Home with 51, although this was down on the number for 2019 (61). Health & Wellness saw a big jump in award-winning products, from 16 in 2019 to 46 in 2020, to take second place. Perhaps surprisingly, the 2020 awards table was propped up by categories that have had a lot of coverage in recent years: Drones & Unmanned Systems and 3D Printing, both with just four award-winning products:

Data: CES / Chart: ZDNet

Some of these award-winners may go on to commercial and/or world-changing success. Others, as ZDNet's Tiernan Ray has documented, may fade after a brief spell in the spotlight.