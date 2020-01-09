CES 2020 Innovation Awards: Winners and trends

Each year, CES runs an extensive programme of innovation awards, selecting a subset of the thousands of products on show on the basis of their engineering, aesthetics and design, uniqueness, the innovation they bring to the consumer market, and more.
There are two levels of recognition: 'Honorees' are products that score above the threshold for a given category, while 'Best of Innovation' is reserved for the highest-rated product(s) in each category (see the CES website for more details on the judging process and expert panel).
In 2020 464 products received awards, 31 of them being Best of Innovation winners:
Company
Product
Category
American Printing House for the Blind
Accessibility
Atmosic Technologies
Embedded Technologies
Avast
Cybersecurity & Personal Privacy
Bosch
In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety / Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation
Bosch
In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety / Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation
Bot3 Inc
Embedded Technologies
Charmcare Co Ltd
Wearable Technologies
Colgate Palmolive
Health & Wellness
Damon Motorcycles
Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation
Doosan Mobility Innovation
Drones & Unmanned Systems
Human Capable Inc
Computer Hardware & Components / Digital Imaging or Photography / Embedded Technologies / Fitness & Sports / Headphones & Personal Audio / Health & Wellness / Home Audio or Video Components & Accessories / Mobile Devices & Accessories / Smart Cities
Hydraloop Systems BV
Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy
iniVation
Embedded Technologies
Leica Geosystems
Digital Imaging or Photography
LG Electronics Inc
Video Displays
mmh Labs
Tech for a Better World
NextMind
Virtual & Augmented Reality / Wearable Technologies
nthing
Smart Cities
OnePlus
Mobile Devices & Accessories
OrCam Technologies
Accessibility
Outsight
In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety / Smart Cities
Owl Labs
Computer Peripherals & Accessories / Robotics
Samsung Electronics America Inc
Home Audio or Video Components & Accessories
Samsung Electronics America Inc
Video Displays
Sleep Number
Health & Wellness / Smart Home / Tech for a Better World
Syntiant Corp
Embedded Technologies
TecPal Ltd
Home Appliances / Smart Home
Valerann
Smart Cities
VIRSIX GAMES
Gaming
Zyxel Communications Inc
Computer Peripherals & Accessories
As you'd expect, there's a wide range of innovation here — from a processor designed to run deep learning algorithms to a smart toothbrush that detects biofilm buildup in the mouth (see above), and many points in between. A notable category is Tech for a Better World, which saw two very different winners: mmh Labs' Bluefin, a wearable tag for fish that measures water temperature, pressure, depth and pH levels; and Sleep Number, whose Climate360 Smart Bed creates a personalised and responsive microclimate with automatic firmness adjustability.
Companies with the most award-winning products in 2020 were all familiar names with large portfolios: Samsung (38), LG Electronics (17), ASUS (11), MSI Computer (8) and HP Inc (7).
The leading product category for awards was Smart Home with 51, although this was down on the number for 2019 (61). Health & Wellness saw a big jump in award-winning products, from 16 in 2019 to 46 in 2020, to take second place. Perhaps surprisingly, the 2020 awards table was propped up by categories that have had a lot of coverage in recent years: Drones & Unmanned Systems and 3D Printing, both with just four award-winning products:
Some of these award-winners may go on to commercial and/or world-changing success. Others, as ZDNet's Tiernan Ray has documented, may fade after a brief spell in the spotlight.
Join Discussion