CES 2021: Honor announces refreshes to MagicBook Pro and Band fitness tracker

Image: Honor

Honor has announced refreshes to two of its products: A new Honor MagicBook Pro and the Honor Band 6.

The MagicBook Pro sports a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 chip, Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics, and 1080p 16.1-inch display. According to Honor, the display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

Other hardware specs for the laptop include 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, 16GB of memory, along with one USB type-C port, three USB type-A ports, one HDMI port, and a fingerprint reader on its power button.

In terms of battery, the laptop has a 56Wh capacity which has been touted as providing 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. This comes at the cost of weight, however, with the laptop weighing 1.7kg. The laptop also comes with 65W fast charging capabilities.

Looking at the Honor Band 6, the company's latest fitness tracker comes equipped with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and is available in three colours: Meteorite black, sandstone grey, and coral pink. The Band 6 provides heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, and battery life of up to 14 days, Honor said.

The fitness tracker also comes with features from the previous generation, such as sleep and menstruation tracking.

The MagicBook Pro and Band 6 will cost approximately $1,000 and $35, respectively.

Honor, formerly a sub-brand of Huawei, was sold off to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology in November due to restrictions placed upon the company due to the trade war between China and the United States.

"Huawei's consumer business has been under tremendous pressure as of late. This has been due to a persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for our mobile phone business." Huawei said at the time.

Related Coverage