Cisco acquires ThousandEyes to bolster visibility, analytics for services, apps

Cisco said it is acquiring ThousandEyes, which provides analytics for the digital delivery of applications and services.

ThousandEyes provides a platform that enables enterprises to visualize environments that increasingly run through multiple clouds and networks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cisco said it will combine its network and applications performance tools with ThousandEyes visibility to improve software and network delivery.

ThousandEyes' technology will be used across Cisco's enterprise networking, cloud and AppDynamics portfolio. Cisco said the deal will close before the end of its fiscal first quarter and reside in the company's networking services unit.

Here's a look at the rolled up visualizations ThousandEyes can provide.

