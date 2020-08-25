Cisco buys BabbleLabs, aims to nix background noise on WebEx meetings

Cisco said it will acquire BabbleLabs, which provides noise removal and speech enhancement technology, to bolster its collaboration portfolio.
BabbleLabs uses AI to detect human speech and reduce unwanted noises. After all, that dog barking in the background is only charming for so long. The technology works in real-time and enhances voices.
The plan for Cisco is to integrate BabbleLabs through its collaboration portfolio including Webex Meetings.
Cisco said BabbleLabs will join the Cisco Collaboration Group after the deal closes in the company's fiscal first quarter.
