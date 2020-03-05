Cisco exec David Goeckeler appointed CEO of Western Digital

Western Digital on Thursday announced that it has named Cisco executive David Goeckeler as its next CEO. Goeckeler currently leads Cisco's $34 billion networking and security business, its largest business unit.

Goeckeler is credited with shaping Cisco's networking and security strategy and transitioning the security business to a software and recurring revenue-based model.

"With experience as a software engineer as well as running large semiconductor development projects, his breadth of technology expertise, business acumen and history of building and operating world-class organizations make him the right person to lead Western Digital in a world increasingly driven by applications and data," said Matthew Massengill, chairman of Western Digital's board.

Western Digital's outgoing chief executive Steve Milligan announced in October his plans to retire. He led Western Digital through a series of peaks and valleys in storage demand and transformed the company through the acquisitions of Sandisk, Virident and Tegile.

Milligan will stay on as an advisor until Sept. 2020.