Cisco Meraki and Openpath launch new enterprise access, video security solution

Cisco Meraki and Openpath have teamed up to provide a combined security platform designed for smart cameras and buildings access control.

On Wednesday, the companies said that by merging Cisco Meraki's cloud security and smart camera technology together with Openpath's access control and workplace safety automation portfolio, clients can take advantage of "cloud-first, security technology that can be managed from any location in real-time."

The Video Management System (VMS) partnership integration of these portfolios links access activity with smart camera systems and an integrated dashboard can be used by security staff to better monitor access in and out of facilities.

In addition, the cloud-based solution can be managed remotely, including report submission and access, the remote locking and unlocking of doors, and entry input. Multiple sites can be managed under one account.

Real-time event alerts can be enabled for staff to be made aware of when particular doors are accessed, and a "find and follow" system allows security staff to track the movements of a visitor when security events are triggered.

"This capability allows for rapid resolution in real-time of security situations and enhances audit and compliance reviews with easy to access and accurate tracking," the companies say.

Research facilities at the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute have signed up to use the new solution.

"It is more important than ever that organizations have flexible and agile platforms that can be quickly adapted to meet the security needs of today and tomorrow," commented Alex Kazerani, Openpath CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with Cisco Meraki [...] to make the most integrated security platform available for the enterprise and look forward to continuing to build on these innovations to safeguard our joint customers."

