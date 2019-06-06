Cisco to acquire industrial IoT company Sentryo

The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. ZDNet examines the rise of the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments.

Cisco on Thursday announced that it will acquire Sentryo, makers of an industrial Internet of Things platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cisco said Sentryo's platform addresses the challenges business face when deploying IoT projects, in terms of scaling to production and managing and securing infrastructure. The aim is to merge Sentryo with Cisco's intent-based networking technology, which Cisco has been integrating across its enterprise access portfolio to help customers manage more users and devices.

"Sentryo's industrial IoT/OT technology solution helps companies like those in the energy, manufacturing, oil and gas and transportation sectors ensure the resilience of their industrial networks and protect against cyber security attacks," Cisco VP Rob Salvagno wrote in a blog post. "By combining Cisco's intent-based network architecture with Sentryo's capabilities, customers can capture IoT benefits, manage networks and devices at scale, enable collaboration across IT and OT departments, and better protect their assets and data."

Cisco expects the Sentryo deal to close in October.

