Citrix discloses security breach of internal network

American software company Citrix disclosed today a security breach during which hackers accessed the company's internal network.

In a short statement posted on its blog, Citrix Chief Security Information Officer Stan Black said Citrix found out about the hack from the FBI earlier this week.

"On March 6, 2019, the FBI contacted Citrix to advise they had reason to believe that international cyber criminals gained access to the internal Citrix network," Black said.

"While not confirmed, the FBI has advised that the hackers likely used a tactic known as password spraying, a technique that exploits weak passwords. Once they gained a foothold with limited access, they worked to circumvent additional layers of security," the Citrix exec added.

Black said hackers accessed and downloaded business documents, but Citrix wasn't able to identify what specific documents had been stolen at the time of his announcement today.

The Citrix exec said that there is no evidence to suggest that hackers might have tampered with Citrix official software or other products.

The hack is still under investigation, and Black promised more updates on the incident as they learn more.

At first sight, the security breach doesn't appear to be related to a recent string of hacks of cloud service providers. The US blamed these hacks --known as Operation Cloudhopper-- on Chinese government hackers. US authorities charged two hackers last December. Known cloud service providers breached in Operation Cloudhopper include IBM, HPE, and Visma.

