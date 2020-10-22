Cognizant acquires Bright Wolf to expand Industrial IoT business

Digital transformation: Four most disruptive technologies Watch Now

Cognizant has acquired Bright Wolf in order to push the firm's portfolio further into the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

On Thursday, the digital services group said the deal will "enrich" Cognizant's existing IoT services range, designed for smart factories, equipment monitoring, connected vehicles, and lately, products that leverage data analytics to improve the safety of buildings in light of COVID-19.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Durham, North Carolina-based Bright Wolf is an enterprise IoT technology and solutions provider for large-scale manufacturing outfits, ranging from energy to agriculture and transport.

Bright Wolf develops custom IIoT solutions for Fortune 1000 companies and is an AWS partner. Services include consultancy, bringing traditional factories into Industry 4.0 by automating and providing data analytics, predictive maintenance, and implementing operational insight systems,

Under the terms of the deal, the Bright Wolf team will become the core staff of a new Cognizant IoT innovation lab in Durham.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

"Combining Bright Wolf's experience in production-class IIoT deployments with Cognizant's expertise in foundational IIoT technologies will increase our clients' resiliency, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage," commented Malcolm Frank, President of Digital Business at Cognizant. "Companies are increasingly embracing IIoT, and Bright Wolf's team of senior IIoT architects have delivered the business value others have struggled to achieve. We look forward to this talented team joining Cognizant."

The deal marks the eighth purchase this year by Cognizant, which has also acquired Code Zero Consulting, Lev, Collaborative Solutions, and Tin Roof Software.

