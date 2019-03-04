Comcast buys BluVector, an AI cybersecurity firm

Comcast said it is acquiring BluVector, a company that uses machine learning for cybersecurity defenses.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Comcast announced the deal at the RSA Security conference.

BluVector aims to detect and analyze cyberthreats. Comcast said it will aim to grow BluVector's business and develop new cybersecurity technologies.

It's unclear whether Comcast will integrate BluVector's platform into its existing services, Comcast Business or offer cybersecurity defenses solo.

Here's a look at BluVector's platform and architecture.

BluVector also integrates with a series of cybersecurity services and vendors including Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Carbon Black, IBM QRadar and Splunk.

Meanwhile, BluVector also announced Eric Malawer will become CEO under Comcast ownership. Malawer served as cybersecurity staff director for the House Committee on Homeland Security and led three AI and security companies.

Comcast CISO Noopur Davis will aim to leverage BluVector's technologies and explore new market opportunities.

