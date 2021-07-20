Comcast launches new Business Mobile service for SMBs

Comcast on Tuesday announced the launch of Comcast Business Mobile, a new service designed to provide small businesses with flexible data options and access to more than 20 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots.

The service offers Comcast Business Internet customers up to 10 lines with no line access fees. Customers also have the ability to mix and match the plan's two data options across multiple lines.

The unlimited data option starts at $24 per line, per month with 10 lines and is best suited for employees working in the field away from reliable WiFi. Customers can also pay by the gig, with incremental pricing based on usage. This option is ideal for teams in locations where there's more WiFi coverage and less cellular usage, Comcast said.

Comcast said the service is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business' service areas

Business services are among the fastest growing segments within the Comcast cable unit. Comcast Business offers ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, voice, TV and managed enterprise services. The company stepped up its focus on the work-from-home market at the start of the pandemic, and last June, launched Comcast Business At Home, an in-home, enterprise-grade offering separate from the residential network for employees working remote. The service allows businesses to provide and manage a dedicated internet connection for their remote employees, with additional tools for mobility and security.

In October, Comcast partnered with HPE's Aruba for the launch of a new virtual private network (VPN) service designed to provide remote workers with a secure connection to their corporate network. The VPN is powered by the Aruba edge services platform (ESP). When combined with Comcast's Managed VPN Aggregator service at a business location, enterprises can connect home-based devices, such as laptops, desktops, VoIP phones, and printers, to the corporate network.