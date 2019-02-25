Containers may be leading to cloud computing cost overruns

Cloud cost management is becoming a larger issue for enterprises and the move to containers may not be helping matters, according to a survey by Densify, which offers cloud resource management software.

The survey from Densify rhymes with a similar survey by Kentik. Here's the upshot from the Kentik and Densify, which surveyed 700 IT professionals:

Multi-cloud is becoming the new normal for enterprise deployments. Containers are being adopted rapidly. Cost optimization is a big priority for enterprises.

Densify's survey connects the dots between containers and costs. Densify CEO Gerry Smith said about 40 percent of all companies are overspending on cloud services. "While containers are a tremendous means of developing and deploying applications, companies must properly provision cloud resources to meet application needs," said Smith.

The biggest issue is that cloud resources aren't being provisioned well for containers because there isn't the visibility to match the compute, container and app requirements. "There are not sufficient ways to know if the box is big enough or small enough and customers don't have the visibility on how it rolls up into the node," added Smith.

Key items from the Densify survey:

80 percent of respondents in the Densify survey have actively deployed containers or plan to in the near future.

Google Cloud is growing at a rapid clip due to its expertise in Kubernetes.

40 percent of respondents said they don't understand the impact of cloud providers services.

45 percent believe they are spending too much on cloud computing and 10 percent of respondents said they were 100 percent over budget.

91 percent of enterprises have hybrid cloud infrastructure and 35 percent say that they have less visibility into the public cloud than they do on-premises cloud.

66 percent of the audience manage cloud infrastructure manually without artificial intelligence or machine learning.

