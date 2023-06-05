This new AirPods Pro 2 feature will detect your conversations and adapt to them

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
New software updates are coming to AirPods Pro 2 later this year, including a handy feature called Conversation Awareness.
Apple debuted the new feature during Monday's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). Conversation Awareness will work while you're wearing your . Once you start speaking, it will automatically lower the volume of your song or podcast and enhance the voice or voices in front of you while reducing background noise, like traffic.
Also: Adaptive Audio listening mode is coming to AirPods Pro 2
This way, you'll be able to say hello to someone passing by or engage in a conversation with your coworkers without having to remove your AirPods from your ears.
The feature is set to come out this fall and will be accompanied by other AirPods Pro 2 updates like personalized volume, which uses machine learning to understand your own environmental conditions and listening preferences over time to fine-tune your volume experience.
Also: Apple reveals video voicemails for FaceTime users
Apple also promises the connection of AirPods between Apple devices is about to get faster with updates to automatic switching, so that you can go from making a call on your iPhone 14 Pro to listening to a Zoom meeting on your MacBook Pro.