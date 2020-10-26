Corning launches small footprint connector to speed up 5G deployments, coverage

Corning is betting that a little box can make a big difference in accelerating 5G deployments.

The company rolled out its Evolv Hardened Connectivity Solutions with Pushlok Technology. The building blocks are designed to simplify fiber deployments for networks.

Corning's bet is that its Evolv boxes can make it easier for wireless carriers and enterprises to stand up 5G terminals and connectors. The goal: More fiber in tighter spaces.

Evolv with Pushlok Technology gives engineers connectors that are half the size of existing offerings and can connect to smaller terminals.

Here's why it matters: 5G deployments have been held up by permits and tighter spaces. Small cell sites can be placed on light poles, buildings and other that are exposed to the elements. With a smaller footprint, these 5G sites are more likely to save money and get approvals.

Bob Whitman, vice president of market developer carrier networks at Corning, said 5G requires more radios and access points "in locations that could be novel like congested spaces, streetlamps and facades on buildings."

To get a feel for how Evolv can make a difference see the following building facade. The red arrow points out the Evolv box and 5G small cell.

In many ways, the Evolv connectors are akin to Lego blocks. Corning developed the smaller connectors as an extension of its gear to run fiber-to-home networks, said Whitman. Ultimately, the Evolv connectors will be part of converged networks that can be used for 5G and other use cases such as edge computing.

Corning estimates that network operators can save up to $500 per terminal location with the smaller connectors and ability to reduce fees to attach them to poles.