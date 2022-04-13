COVID-19 restrictions hit iPhone, iPad, and MacBook production

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, affecting both individuals and businesses.

One business currently feeling the pressure is Apple, as it sees three of its key suppliers suspend production because of Shanghai's latest strict lockdown measures.

According to Nikkei Asia, the lockdown affects Pegatron, the company that's responsible for the manufacture of some 20% to 30% of all iPhones, Quanta, a notebook manufacturer involved in assembling MacBooks, and Compal Electronics, which assembles iPads.

These are Apple's three key products -- the most important being the iPhone -- and the company will be keen to see production resume as soon as possible before this hurts sales.

Foxconn, the largest manufacturer of iPhones, halted production for a few days last month to combat rising COVID-19 cases.

Pegatron told Nikkei Asia that it "hopes to resume production soon."

It's unclear from the reporting if lockdowns have also impacted chip and component makers or if there will be an impact on production in the coming weeks.

On top of that, Apple is only months away from beginning production of the next-generation iPhones.