Create lucrative mobile apps with a $29 subscription to this easy app builder

You don't need any coding experience to design mobile apps -- you just need an affordable, intuitive app builder.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

You don't need to know how to code in order to create lucrative mobile apps, you just need a really good app builder. And now you can get a year's subscription to AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan, which will allow you to build both iOS and Android apps for only $29.

App development is uncomplicated when you use the easiest app builder in the world. AppMySite makes creating and managing apps effortless by providing an intuitive environment for their development.

You have the best of both worlds, with an extensive library of easily customizable premium designs in addition to the ability to upload artwork of your own. The result is endless combinations of high-quality illustrations and images. You are in complete control and can create icons, a splash screen, and more within a matter of minutes.

Your apps will have smart search, filter, and sorting options. You can even create an app from a website by auto-populating the content with real-time sync. Management is a breeze, only a simple click is required to create new builds, update settings and add new features. You can also test your apps on multiple emulators and real mobile devices. If all you have is your phone, you can score an inexpensive mini-tablet to test on, as well.

AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan: 1-Yr Subscription

$29 at ZDNet Academy

The app preview will give you a live first-hand look at your creations before publishing them. So you can create apps in minutes and get instant delivery to launch them on both the App Store and Google Play. With powerful add-ons, real-time sync, smart search, and more, you have everything you need to create the perfect mobile app.

AppMySite has been featured on AppSumo, Starter Story, UpCity, and more. It has an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, as well as a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Capterra.

Don't pass up this chance to build as many premium apps as you like, get the AppMySite Mobile App Builder Pro Plan: 1-Yr Subscription for just $29. Or save even more with a 3-year subscription for just $39 and 5 whole years for only 49.99.

