Mini-tablets like the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 do far more than smartphones. Get one for $140

It's amazing what modern smartphones can do, but you can't deny the impact that a tablet makes. Whether you're watching movies or video chatting with friends, the difference between a mini-tablet and even a large phone is major. And this Lenovo tablet performs far above its price range.

You'll find all the important hallmarks of a great tablet here. The Smart Tab M8's 8-inch HD IPS display provides a clear, bright resolution for reading, watching movies, and anything else. It's accompanied by Atmos-tuned dual Dolby speakers for your media consumption needs. Inside, the M8's quad-core processor makes multitasking a breeze, and it even boasts eight hours of continuous battery life -- that's with YouTube videos playing nonstop. It's no wonder that Gearbrain.com gave it an 8 out of 10.

Of course, you get all the features of Android devices, too. You can download apps, movies, music, books, software, photos, and more from Google Play. The M8 also supports seamless cloud integration across all your Android devices. There's 32GB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot, so you can expand your storage as necessary. All of the same communication formats are included as well: WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS -- you even get FM radio!

But the Smart Tab M8's true power shines when attached to its smart charging station. When docked, you can use Google Assistant to adjust the lighting in your smart home, see who's at the door, adjust the temperature, or shuffle playlists. All you have to do is ask Google, and you've got full control. You can also add a keyboard and mouse for productivity, or just add headphones for self-paced courses as you prepare for a career change.

Don't miss this chance to have a mini-tablet that can enhance your home. Get the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with a smart charging station and Google Assistant for just $139.99.

