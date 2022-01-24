Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Mini-tablets like the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 do far more than smartphones. Get one for $140

Whether you're watching videos, taking self-paced training courses, or using Google Assistant to shuffle your playlists, it's all so much easier with a larger screen.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

It's amazing what modern smartphones can do, but you can't deny the impact that a tablet makes. Whether you're watching movies or video chatting with friends, the difference between a mini-tablet and even a large phone is major. And this Lenovo tablet performs far above its price range.

You'll find all the important hallmarks of a great tablet here. The Smart Tab M8's 8-inch HD IPS display provides a clear, bright resolution for reading, watching movies, and anything else. It's accompanied by Atmos-tuned dual Dolby speakers for your media consumption needs. Inside, the M8's quad-core processor makes multitasking a breeze, and it even boasts eight hours of continuous battery life -- that's with YouTube videos playing nonstop. It's no wonder that Gearbrain.com gave it an 8 out of 10.

Of course, you get all the features of Android devices, too. You can download apps, movies, music, books, software, photos, and more from Google Play. The M8 also supports seamless cloud integration across all your Android devices. There's 32GB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot, so you can expand your storage as necessary. All of the same communication formats are included as well: WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS -- you even get FM radio!

But the Smart Tab M8's true power shines when attached to its smart charging station. When docked, you can use Google Assistant to adjust the lighting in your smart home, see who's at the door, adjust the temperature, or shuffle playlists. All you have to do is ask Google, and you've got full control. You can also add a keyboard and mouse for productivity, or just add headphones for self-paced courses as you prepare for a career change.

Don't miss this chance to have a mini-tablet that can enhance your home. Get the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with a smart charging station and Google Assistant for just $139.99.

Prices subject to change.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Smart Charging Station & Google Assistant

$139.99 at ZDNet Academy

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Lenovo
Show Comments

Related