CT scans give us a peek inside the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets

CT scans of the Meta Quest Pro (left) and Meta Quest 3 (right). Lumafield

We've all seen those teardowns of the Apple Vision Pro and Meta's Quest 3 and Quest Pro headsets, where they're dismantled down to their component bits and pieces. While this approach gives us a peek at what's inside, it's tough to understand how everything comes together. Plus, many new products don't exactly come out of these teardowns unscathed.

To truly understand how all the parts fit and work together, we need a method to peek inside the devices without causing any damage.

Lumafield, a Massachusetts company specializing in AI-assisted CT scanning, uses the power of industrial X-ray scanners to see what's really going on inside tech products -- without taking anything apart.

This time, the two most popular virtual and augmented reality headsets get the non-destructive teardown treatment. We're diving into the differences between Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro headset and Meta's $500 Quest 3 headset -- all without a single screw being undone or a delicate screen being cracked.

The scans reveal how much tech is crammed into these devices, and it all begins with the design. A headset needs to look, well, like a headset, which means everything must be meticulously arranged to fit within that distinctive shape.

The respective approaches taken by Apple and Meta to pack everything into their headsets are quite striking in their differences. For instance, Apple's engineers concluded that using an external battery was the most straightforward solution, whereas Meta's team used a unique curved battery to power its headset.

Squeezing so much technology into a device meant to sit right in front of your face introduces some tricky thermal challenges. These CT scans offer a glimpse into the innovative cooling technologies used to keep things comfortable.

Meta chose a more traditional path with fans and copper heat pipes for cooling, while Apple opted for micro fans to keep the Vision Pro's internals cool. Despite their differences, both strategies aim to ensure the headsets are cool and don't roast the wearer's face.

Apple Vision Pro micro-blower (left), Meta Quest Pro heat pipe and fans (right). Lumafield

So, which is the better headset? This is where these non-destructive teardowns come into their own because if you look at the device simply from the perspective of its components, then Apple's Vision Pro looks like the winner. But as Lumafield says in its blog: "Meta's two headsets demonstrate a striking economy of means," and, "the frugal construction and best-in-class value of the devices is as impressive a feat as Apple's elegant vision statement."

This elegance becomes clearer when you view the headset as a whole, especially when you peer through its outer shell and see the inner workings that make it tick. The technology gives us an X-ray view into the beating heart of the technology.

Want to see more? Lumafield has detailed 3D reconstructions of the headsets on its website that you can explore.