'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Doctors have long touted the benefits of working at a standing desk compared to sitting all day. But most workers find that some work is more comfortable to do while sitting, while other work is more appropriate for standing. Sit/stand desks, like the Flexispot EG1, provide the best of both worlds, allowing you to electronically adjust the height of the desk at the touch of a button.
When I got my standing desk, I discovered another major benefit. I use it for product photography and because I can adjust the desk height, it makes it easy for me to shoot at just the right angle. It's been a huge time-saver.
Also: The best standing desks: Get up out of your seat
The desk I'm spotlighting today has a 24x40 in desk area. You can drop it down to as low as 28.6 inches from the ground and raise it up to 48.2 inches -- or about shoulder height. The motorized lift system supports up to 132 pounds, which is more than enough for a keyboard, monitor, mouse, and even most tower PCs.
You do have to build the Flexispot EG1 yourself, but it goes together quickly and easily, and requires no special tools.
Amazon is currently offering 39% off, plus an additional $20 off if you click the coupon box.