Cyber Monday Deals: Up to 52% off Anker power banks, chargers, and cables

It's a Monday, but this is a Monday like no other -- it's Cyber Monday. OK< I know, it's still a Monday, but at least you can pick up some great deals on stuff you need, right?
Anbker is once again hitting it out of the park with its Cyber Monday deals -- get up to 52 percent off a truly fantastic line up of Anker hardware.
Prices valid from November 30th to December 6th, 2020.
Must read: 10 cool and useful gadgets that make great last-minute gifts, all under $50
PowerPort III 3-Port 65W
34% off
Remember going traveling? There's a chance that it will be a thing again in 2021, and this lightweight and compact charger will be a great traveling companion.
With 3 interchangeable plugs, allowing for easy charging anywhere across the US, UK, and Europe, it's perfect for those who travel with their tech.$32 at Amazon
PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W Hub
25% off
Everything you need: USB-C output cable, 4 USB-A ports (1 for charging and 3 for data transfer), and an HDMI port. I really like the fact that this has a power and USB-C cable attached.$53 at Amazon
PowerPort 6
15% off
A superb six-port USB-A charger capable of providing the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps per port or 12 amps overall. Supports PowerIQ and VoltageBoost protocols.
The perfect way to declutter a desk or bench.$22 at Amazon
PowerCore III Elite 26K 60W with PowerCore III 65W Pod (Speed Combo)
44% off
The perfect combo -- a massive 25600 PD 60W power bank featuring a 60W USB-C port and two 18W USB port, and a PowerCore III Elite 25600 60W portable charger. You also get the cable to connect the two!$90 at Amazon
PowerCore Slim 10000
52% off
Need a thin and light power bank to go with your thin and light phone? This Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 delivers all that, along with 10,000mAh of battery capacity. It supports PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies and offers charge outputs up to 2.4 A.$15 at Amazon
PowerLine II USB-C with Lightning Connector (6 ft)
15% off
A superior replacement iPhone charging cable.$13 at Amazon
PowerWave Pad and Stand
17% off
Two smartphones? No problem! Here is a superb wireless charging pad and stand. Or have one at home and the other at the office.$25 at Amazon
PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C PD Media Hub
28% off
Transform a single USB-C port into a 4k 30Hz HDMI, SD card slot, USB-A / USB-C ports, and high-velocity pass-through charging with Power Delivery.$22 at Amazon
PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock
Equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.$190 at Amazon
PowerHouse 100
25% off
Take AC power with you with this portable power station. With a 45W USB-C port, 2 USB ports, and a 100W AC outlet, you can now charge up to 4 devices at once. The built-in 27,000mAh battery will charge up your MacBook Air 1.5 times, and your smartphone about 5 times.
With this kit you also get a 45W USB-C charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, an a carry case.$120 at Amazon
Other great Anker deals:
- PowerPort 4 charging hub: Was: $25.99 | Now: $22.09
- PowerCore 26800 power bank: Was: $59.99 | Now: $37.49
- USB-A Cable with Lightning Connector (6 ft, 2-Pack): Was: $19.99 | Now: $16.99
- USB-A to USB-C Connector (6 ft, 2-Pack): Was: $10.99 | Now: $8.49
- PowerExpand 8-in-1 USB-C PD 10Gbps data hub: Was: $49.99 | Now: $39.99
- PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C PD media hub: Was: $59.99 | Now: $39.99
- PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C dock: Was: $199.99 | Now: $169.99
Join Discussion