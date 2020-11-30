Cyber Monday Deals: Up to 52% off Anker power banks, chargers, and cables

It's a Monday, but this is a Monday like no other -- it's Cyber Monday. OK< I know, it's still a Monday, but at least you can pick up some great deals on stuff you need, right?

Anbker is once again hitting it out of the park with its Cyber Monday deals -- get up to 52 percent off a truly fantastic line up of Anker hardware.

Prices valid from November 30th to December 6th, 2020.

PowerPort III 3-Port 65W 34% off Remember going traveling? There's a chance that it will be a thing again in 2021, and this lightweight and compact charger will be a great traveling companion. With 3 interchangeable plugs, allowing for easy charging anywhere across the US, UK, and Europe, it's perfect for those who travel with their tech. $32 at Amazon

PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W Hub 25% off Everything you need: USB-C output cable, 4 USB-A ports (1 for charging and 3 for data transfer), and an HDMI port. I really like the fact that this has a power and USB-C cable attached. $53 at Amazon

PowerPort 6 15% off A superb six-port USB-A charger capable of providing the fastest possible charge up to 2.4 amps per port or 12 amps overall. Supports PowerIQ and VoltageBoost protocols. The perfect way to declutter a desk or bench. $22 at Amazon

PowerCore Slim 10000 52% off Need a thin and light power bank to go with your thin and light phone? This Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 delivers all that, along with 10,000mAh of battery capacity. It supports PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies and offers charge outputs up to 2.4 A. $15 at Amazon

PowerHouse 100 25% off Take AC power with you with this portable power station. With a 45W USB-C port, 2 USB ports, and a 100W AC outlet, you can now charge up to 4 devices at once. The built-in 27,000mAh battery will charge up your MacBook Air 1.5 times, and your smartphone about 5 times. With this kit you also get a 45W USB-C charger, USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-A to USB-C cable, an a carry case. $120 at Amazon

Other great Anker deals: