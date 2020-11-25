10 cool and useful gadgets that make great last-minute gifts, all under $50

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

The holidays can be an expensive time of year, not to mention stressful. And this year there are all sorts of COVID-related stresses and uncertainties.

With the idea of reducing the workload somewhat, I've compiled this list of cool and useful gadgets for less than $50.

I know that everything on this list is good quality and will last the test of time because everything here has been thoroughly tested to ensure quality and long-term durability.

CHOETECH 5-Coil Dual Wireless Charger A superb wireless charging kit Charge two devices simultaneously using this 5-coil wireless charging pad. Also, the 5-coil design means that it's harder to drop a phone on the pad, get the alignment wrong, and not get a charge. I like this kit because it comes with an 18W charger, so you don't need to buy a separate one for the pad (which is annoying as it adds to the price). $35 at Amazon

Leatherman Micra Keychain Multitool Always have tools with you Still one of the best keychain multitools out there. Touch, reliable, well-made, awesome warranty, and a great selection of tools! I have one and I've been using not -- and using it hard -- for many years, and while it's looking a bit rough, it works like new. $29 at Amazon

YubiKey 5 NFC A line about why it makes a good gift The perfect tool for securing your digital assents. Everything from your social media accounts, email, password manager and much more can be secured by this one hardware key. I've been using these for well over a year now, and not only have they streamlined my online security, they've also been super reliable. $45 at Yubico

Victorinox Swiss Army Knife - Huntsman A pocket full of tools There are a lot of different Swiss Army Knives out there (and take my advice -- don't bother with the cheap clones), but for under $50, this Huntsman is probably the best. It offers a well thought out selection of tools, and yet is compact enough to slip into a pocket. Manage not to lose it, and this will give you years of service. $40 at Amazon

Fisher Space Pen A line about why it makes a good gift The best pen I've ever owned, and I've had one for years, and despite trying other pens, I keep coming back to this one. Tough, comfortable to use, writes well on almost every surface, and it comes with an unconditional warranty (just don't lose it!). It's one of those things that just works. $24 at Amazon

Liteband ACTIV 520 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp Light the way ahead of you Most headlamps emit a beam of light. This one is different. Instead, the ACTIV 520 emits a 210-degree wide flood of 520 Lumens. It has five settings -- high, medium, low, red light, and pulse -- and can run for up to 32 hours from a single charge of the 1800mAh lithium ion battery. The whole package is comfortable, and weatherproof to IPX4 standards. $49 at Amazon

Gosund Smart Plug, 4-pack The building blocks of a smart home At a little over $6 a smart plug, these are a great way to schedule things that happen in your home. Just bark a command at Alexa, Google Home Assistant, or using the app, and you can take control of power outlets in your home. A very cheap and simple way to transform a home into a smart home. $25 at Amazon

