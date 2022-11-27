/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Smartphones

Cyber Monday phone deal: Samsung Galaxy S22 is $200 off after Black Friday

This deal on the Samsung S22 line drops the price by $200, and getting the deal is easy. No trade-in or adding a new line from a carrier. All you have to do is add the phone to your Amazon cart.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
1296x729-29
Taan Huyn

While Samsung may have dropped the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones, the tech giant's non-folding line, the Samsung Galaxy S22, can still be picked up. Best of all, if you've been eyeing it but holding off because of the price, there's great news. You can get the S22 for only $598, saving you $200 on the 128GB model

The best part is you can simply add either phone to your cart on Amazon and then checkout. You don't have to trade in a device or add a new line through a carrier. No fuss, no muss. The deal also applies to the 256BB model, which is only $749 right now, too.

The deal features an unlocked smartphone and comes in four colors: green, pink gold, phantom black, and phantom white. Underneath the case you'll get a long-lasting 3,700mAh battery that uses 25W fast-charging so when your battery gets low you can get back to being on the go faster. 

ZDNET Recommends

You'll get a 50MP camera that also shoots imagery in stunning 8K video. In addition to these amazing specs, you'll get Auto Focus and Video Stabilization so you can create smooth content for all of your creative needs. It also comes with Nightography for shooting after the sun goes down and a 10MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The 6.1-inch screen can handle up to 120Hz refresh rates but it is adaptive to maximize not only your usage during the day, but also the battery life and the 8GB of RAM built into the phone.

If you're thinking this may be the phone for you, you can purchase this today

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 hits $100 and is a must-have at 64% off
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 hits $100 and is a must-have at 64% off

These are the best Samsung phones for every kind of user
20200206-samsung-reaction.jpg

These are the best Samsung phones for every kind of user

Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday
11

Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday