Home Deals

Upgrade your tool box with these deals before Cyber Monday 2022 ends

Whether you're looking to fix a PC or a car, Cyber Monday 2022 is a great time to pick up some great tool bargains.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Fantastic Cyber Monday tool deals too good to miss
Amazon

ZDNET Recommends

You can pick up some excellent savings this Cyber Monday. If you've been waiting to invest in a new drill, or if you've finally decided it's time to DIY your household fixes, you're in luck. Right now, you can save on handy devices like a car battery booster or a screwdriver set.

Who doesn't need some more tools for the toolbox (or maybe a whole new tool chest)? There's no better time than Cyber Monday sales to save on some high-end tools. 

From pliers to automotive scan tools, whether you need tools for fixing computers or working on cars, there's something here for everyone.

Also: Live blog: Best Cyber Monday 2022 tech deals in real time

Bosch GSR12V-300FCB22 12V Max EC Brushless Flexiclick 5-In-1 Drill/Driver System

  • Flexiclick 5-in-1 design delivers outstanding versatility in a compact, high-quality drill/driver
  • Keyless chuck attachment provides locked-in drilling for difficult materials
  • Locking bit holder attachment locks hex bits for high-torque driving
  • EC Brushless motor delivers longer runtime with 300 In-Lbs of torque and a max speed of 1,750 rpm
  • Right-angle attachment designed for tight work spaces; Works with other three adapters and rotates to 16 positions without removing from tool

Noco Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt Car Battery Booster Pack

  • Safely jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 1000-amp portable lithium car battery jump starter pack
  • Up to 20 jump starts on a single charge 
  • Rated for gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters
  • Safe and easy-to-use car battery jump starter pack without the worry of incorrect connections or sparks
  • It's a car jump starter, portable power bank, and LED flashlight
  • A rugged and water-resistant enclosure rated at IP65
  • Ultra-compact and lightweight design weighing just 2.4 pounds

Also: The best Cyber Monday streaming deals

Hurricane 6-in-1 Wire Stripper Tool

  • Heavy Duty Hurricane 6-in-1 pliers feature a wire stripper, wire cutter, reamer, bolt cutter, crimper
  • Wire Stripper with six stripping holes for 8-18 AWG solid and 10-20 AWG stranded wire
  • Use for stripping, cutting of copper wire, aluminum wire, sheathed core wire, cable, cutting bolts and insulated terminal electrical crimping
  • Handle is made of non-slip TPR material, for a comfortable grip experience

Topdon Phoenix Plus Bi-Directional Scan Tool

  • Topdon Phoenix Plus is a state-of-the-art scan tool for automotive experts, home mechanics and workshops
  • Bidirectional Scan Tool powered by smooth Android 10.0 and lightning-fast 2.0GHz quad-core optimized chipset, with a 10.1-inch 1280x800 touchscreen plus 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM + 8MP rear camera
  • Diagnostic scanner allows the direct control of car functions from the tablet
  • Compatible with 150+ car brands
  • Battery tester can test and analyze 12V lead-acid battery, and is compatible with 100~2000CCA regular flooded, AGM flat plate/spiral, EFB, and GEL batteries

Hoto Precision Electric Screwdriver Set

  • Precision screwdriver built-in 350mAh lithium battery with long battery life. 
  • The battery can punch 500 screws once fully charged.
  • Come with 25 precision bits and 10 mainstream types
  • The storage box has an integrated magnetization area design, which can be magnetized at any time for the equipped bits 
  • Type-C charging port

Flir TG54 Spot Infrared Thermometer

  • Class I laser product, 0.39mW power output
  • Measurable range from -30 ˚C to 650 ˚C (-22 ˚F to 1202 ˚F)
  • Take non-contact surface temperature measurements with IR (infrared) sensor
  • 24:1 spot ratio to measure smaller targets from a safer distance
  • Simple emissivity selection with predetermined levels and custom adjustment
  • Rugged, industrial design that can withstand a three meter drop

Kaiweets HT208D Clamp Meter

  • Measures 1000 Amp AC/DC Current, 1000V AC/DC Voltage, Frequency, Duty Cycle, Resistance, Capacitance, Diode, Continuity, and Temperature
  • The Clamp Meter has Variable Frequency Drive Filtering (VFD) and low Input Impedance (LoZ) modes, which can provide higher accuracy readings
  • Built-in Non-Contact Voltage (NCV) Detector
  • Safety standard IEC 61010-1, CAT IV 600V, CAT III 1000V

If you still haven't found what you're looking for, check out our other finds, like the best overall deals on Amazon, and the best Cyber Monday deals under $30.

