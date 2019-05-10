Deal alert: Adobe's CC All Apps plan is 40% off -- but only for five days

Adobe gives marketers AI-based tools to use customers' data in real time The software giant said the updates are focused primarily on email, which remains one of the key channels in a marketer's arsenal.

Sales on Adobe Creative Cloud plans are few and far between. Fortunately, the company is surprising us all with a massive deal right after Mother's Day in the US. It's offering 40% off its Creative Cloud All Apps subscription plan.

See it now: Adobe CC All Apps plan

To be clear, the Adobe CC All Apps plan includes access to 20-plus Adobe apps. You get Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Lightroom, Dreamweaver, and so on. You also get access to all Adobe fonts, 100GB storage, Adobe Portfolio, and Adobe Spark. If any of that interests you, here's what you need to know about Adobe's sale.

WHAT'S ON SALE?

Adobe CC All Apps individual plan is 40% off: This discount equals out to $29.99 a month, which is about a $276 yearly savings compared to the normal price of about $53 a month (or $636 a year).

WHEN IS THE SALE?

The offer starts on May 13, 2019 and expires on May 17, 2019.

IS THIS A GOOD DEAL?

Yes -- especially if you need Adobe CC apps for work or school.

But, like most deals, there are a few caveats:

A 12-month commitment is required, paid in monthly installments. If you want to cancel, you must do so within the first 14 days. At the end of the year, you will auto-renew at full price. You can cancel, though. It's only valid only for first-time Adobe CC All Apps subscribers who are 18 and older.

Customers must purchase directly from the Adobe Store.



MUST READ

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

If you're still unsure, try Adobe's seven-day free trial before you commit.

Just remember that Adobe's sale ends May 17.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog. Affiliate disclosure: ZDNet earns commission from the products and services featured on this page.