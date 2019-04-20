Weed tech: Vapes, pipes, apps, and more marijuana gadgets and accessories

See it now: Firefly 2 at Planet of the Vapes

The Firefly is a top-end portable vaporizer. This model sells for $330 and comes with two rechargeable batteries. It's available in six different colours, features instant convection heating and a three-second heat-up time, and houses a borosilicate glass chamber and vapor path that promises clear flavor. You can custom pick between 230F and 420F temperatures for herb, or bump it up to 500F for concentrates.