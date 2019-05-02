Which is better: 'Star Trek' or 'Star Wars'? CNET's Luke Westaway and Rich Trenholm ask which of the two greatest geek franchises deserves the top spot.

Are you a Star Wars nerd who is looking for any and every excuse to buy a BB-8-themed desktop lamp for your office desk? Well, it's officially Star Wars Day on May 4, so there really is no better time to geek out and decorate your workspace in all-things Jedi or Vader-related.

There are plenty of discounts to be found on the most random-yet-cool gadgets based on the epic space opera. So, we've rounded up some of the neatest Star Wars toys available to buy. But they're specifically for your office, whether it's at home or far, far away.

Best Star Wars toys and gadgets for your office

BB-8 LED desktop lamp for $33

This little guy is sold directly by Disney on Amazon as officially licensed merchandise for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It can sit on your work desk and offers up three different lighting modes to suit your preference at any time of day: Natural white, amber, and warm white. Just tap BB-8's head to switch between the modes or to turn it off. It measures 8.5 x 6 inches and has a felt base.

R2-D2 desk lamp for $47

Here's another officially licensed Disney product: An R2-D2 desk lamp. It's more basic -- and more expensive -- than the BB-8 desk lamp above, but it swivels and stands about 16-inches tall, which might be a better fit for some of you.

Star Wars BIC four-color ball pen for $6

There's a lot to like here: It's a four-color ball pen (how neat are those?); it's Vader-themed (or you could get the Yoda one); and it's a BIC pen. Oh, and it's super cheap. It's the perfect way to celebrate Star Wars Day without breaking the bank.

Sheaffer Star Wars Death Star gel rollerball pen for $16

Those of you who want to level up your pen game can check out these gel rollerballs from Sheaffer. We really like the Death Star one, which comes with chrome trim, though there are other versions available too, including BB-8, Kylo Ren, and R2-D2. Each pen is modeled after their Star Wars character, complete with 360-degree colorful design motifs.

Star Wars character pen or pencil holder for $20

Get a Stormtrooper-looking pencil holder to store your Star Wars pens! It's available in gold, too, and there's Vader versions.

Star Wars special-edition wireless mouse for $13

Here's a special-edition Stars Wars wireless mouse -- from HP! It is "dark side inspired," HP says, so with the dark side of the Force at your fingertips, "the galaxy will fear the power you command." We don't know about all that, but we adore the Sith-themed design.

Star Wars mouse pad for $5

And here's a sick, vintage Star Wars mouse pad to go with your Sith-themed mouse. We also really like this Death Star-shaped one.

Lenovo Yoga 910 Star Wars Edition for $995

Lenovo made a special-edition, Rebel Alliance-themed Lenovo Yoga 910 2-in-1 laptop. It comes with a 13.9-inch FHD display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i7 processor. It's expensive, but it's the ultimate Star Wars tech for any diehard fan.

Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges headset for $77

Lenovo also makes a mixed reality headset that is Star Wars-themed! We don't know why you'd need it at work, but honestly, we had to include it. It comes with AR Star Wars experiences and the necessary accessories needed for you to do full-on lightsaber battles in between looking at spreadsheets and calling clients. Is there any better way to spend your breaks and lunch?

HP Star Wars special edition laptop sleeve for $14

Want a laptop sleeve to go with your new Lenovo Yoga 910 laptop and Star Wars mouse? Then check out this dark side-inspired notebook case, which HP also makes. It fits up to a 15.6-inch laptop and comes with a layer of padded protection.

Hallmark Star Wars Death Star perpetual calendar for $54

This is a Death Star-themed so-called "perpetual calendar" made by Hallmark, which said it can "keep track of your days and nights in Star Wars style." It features one of Darth Vader's quotes from A New Hope and comes with blocks to change for the date.

Lego Star Wars Solo (Millennium Falcon kit) for $120

OK, so this one won't help you get work done; in fact, it'll probably distract you. But once you're done building it, it'd make sick art for your office. Just imagine it sitting on your desk, and when you're bored in between meetings, you can pretend your Han Solo. This starship features 1,414 pieces and includes six minifigures, plus Star Wars blaster weapons and electrobinoculars.

Original Star Wars patent art poster prints for $20

If you're looking for even more art for your office or cubicle, consider these Star Wars artwork prints based on original LucasFilm patents. They're a fun conversation starter, beautifully printed on Fuji Crystal Archive paper, and fit in any 8x10-inch frame.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Dark side stationery set for $10

Stationary geeks out there who also love Star Wars will likely lose their mind over this dark side set that includes a journal, file folders, binder clips, memo cube, and pen -- for a pretty cheap price, if you ask us.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey ladies' backpack for $80

Looking for a classy, leather-like backpack to carry all your work stuff? Why not make it Star Wars-themed? This is called a "Rey ladies' backpack," but we think it's gender neutral. It has a magnetic snap closure flap, top handle, and side pockets.

Star Wars Darth Vader Clapper for $30

Make your office somewhat smart with a Darth Vader clapper! Just like using the Force, you can easily turn your stuff on and off.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 3D Lenticular for $15

Here's another art option for your workspace: A Lenticular featuring the latest Star Wars characters Rey, Finn, and Poe as the Millennium Falcon flies overhead. This sort of picture moves based on your viewing angle and appears to be 3D.

Stormtrooper Life-size cardboard cutout for $45

OK, so now we're getting into ridiculous territory, but c'mon. It's a Stormtrooper cutout! Shut up and take our money!

Philips Norelco Star Wars Storm Trooper electric shaver for $31

Need to quickly shave before a meeting with the big boss? Store this Philips Norelco special-edition Star Wars Storm Trooper electric shaver in your desk, and you'll be good to go on a moment's notice.

Star Wars 1-cup coffee maker with mug for $14

If you're lucky enough to have a big office space where you can plug in appliances, get yourself a one-cup, Star Wars-themed coffee maker. It's sold directly by the Star Wars franchise on Amazon and comes with a 12-ounce Chewbacca mug.

Star Wars large Millennium Falcon rug for $95

It's a 59-inch x 79-inch office rug that looks like the Millennium Falcon -- and it's sold directly by the Star Wars franchise on Amazon. What better way to deck out your workspace, right?

BulbBotz Star Wars Stormtrooper alarm clock for $17

Need a clock for your desk? This cute BulbBotz Stormtrooper looks like a minifig and doubles as an alarm clock. It comes with an LCD display, is 7.5-inches tall, and ships with the required batteries.

R2-D2 wastebasket for $5

Because every office needs a wastebasket, why not just make it R2-D2 themed, if you can?

Moleskine Star Wars 12-month weekly planner for $10

Last, but not least, if you're looking for a new notebook to jot your schedule down or notes in, you must be browsing Moleskine's lineup -- and wouldn't you know it, there's a Star Wars-themed, limited-edition planner available. It has Darth Vader on the cover.

