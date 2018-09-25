Deal alert: Get Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Chime and 1-year of cloud recording for $150

For a limited time, you can get Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Chime, and one-year of Ring video cloud recording for $149.99 from Costco -- with shipping provided at no extra cost.

(Image: Costco)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 costs $199 right now on Ring's site and Amazon, while the Chime costs $29.99 on Ring's site and Amazon. And if you look at Ring's various Protect plans, which offer cloud-based video recording, those start at $30. Plus, according to tracker site CamelCamelCamel, Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime usually cost $199 and $30, respectively.

So, based on their regular prices, you're looking at a bundle valued around $230 to $260. But you can get it from Costco for just $150. The only catch is the deal is a members-only sale, and becoming a Costco member starts at $60 (go here for more details).

Those of you without a Costco membership can also buy Ring Video Doorbell 2 (just the doorbell, and it's refurbished) for $149.99 on deal site UntilGone. Although it's not as sweet of a deal as the discounted bundle at Costco, you'll still save 25 percent on the doorbell alone.

(Image: ZDNet)

The Ring Video Doorbell itself has two interchangeable faceplates -- satin nickel or venetian bronze -- and records 1080P HD video. The device can be hardwired, or you can use the rechargeable battery pack. As for the Chime, just plug it into any standard power outlet, connect it to Wi-Fi and your Ring devices, and you'll get instant alerts.

Here are some reviews on Ring Video Doorbell 2, if you'd like more information:

If you're a person who is security-minded, or if you're a remote worker who works from a home office, the discounted bundle at Costco and the deal at Until Gone are no-brainers.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.

