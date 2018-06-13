Ring's home security system is now available to order

Video: Why Amazon is the world's most innovative tech company -- for now

Ring Alarm, the video doorbell company's complete home security system, is now available for preorder.

Read also: Ring Protect is a DIY home security product

The $199 kit is available from Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Ring.com, and it will begin shipping on July 4.

For $199 each, the Alarm starter kit will include a base station, keypad, contact sensor for a window or door, motion detector, and a range extender. The base station has a battery backup and an LTE cellular backup connection.

Ring's first product was a video doorbell that helped users monitor motion and doorbell rings using a smartphone. Since then, the company's product lineup has expanded to include solar-powered cameras and other home monitoring products. With Alarm, Ring comes full circle on its goal of helping customers feel secure in their home.

(Image: Ring)

Ring Alarm will cost $10 per month for 24/7 monitoring and unlimited cloud storage for all Ring cameras.

The company also has more components for the Alarm system, including a smoke/CO detector, smoke/CO listener, and a and freeze sensor.

Ring first announced Alarm, which was called Protect at the time, in October 2017. The product was delayed after a lawsuit with ADT, which has since been settled.

Read also: Ring's compact Wi-Fi doorbell makes a big impression (CNET)

Amazon purchased Ring in February, boosting its home security portfolio for over $1 billion.

Related stories