Deal alert: Get vivid visuals anywhere with the Uperfect portable monitor, now 10% off

If you happen to be looking for a portable monitor, the Uperfect 15.6-inch model has the kind of features that are garnering 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon, so you won't be disappointed. This lightweight monitor weighs only 1.5 pounds, so you can literally take it anywhere at all.

Gamers will love that, but it's not the only thing that will get their attention. The Uperfect is compatible with a wide range of game systems: Xbox, PS3 and PS4, Wii, Nintendo Switch, and more. But it's the monitor's 3MS response time and full HD 1920x1080 resolution that will make a lasting impression, not to mention the dual built-in 5W speakers that deliver audio quality that is crystal-clear.

Obviously, gamers are certainly not the only ones who will enjoy that combination, because it also makes for an exceptional home theater experience. The display's 500 cd/m2 high brightness delivers amazingly life-like visuals, as well as the smoothest high-definition images.

Those images can be viewed vividly, and with exceptional clarity, from almost any position. The monitor has a frameless design, the IPA panel has a full 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angle. As though all of that wasn't enough, there is a low blue light filter offering protection from the flickers and blue light that can be harmful.

But the Uperfect isn't just built for entertainment. Anyone working with creative visuals will appreciate the Quantum Dot technology (QLED Screen) that delivers crisper, brighter, and more natural colors. Professional image viewing and photo editing are greatly enhanced, as well. A wider range of blue and green are accurately reproduced on the display with Adobe RGB.

The Uperfect 15.6-inch Portable Monitor is ordinarily priced at $249, but you can get it today at a 10% discount, for only $224.99.